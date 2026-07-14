Congress's Jairam Ramesh slammed PM Modi, calling Pakistan's growing proximity to the US and its influence in West Asia a 'severe setback for India'. He questioned Modi's 'Vishwaguru' policy following a meeting between FBI's Kash Patel and a Pak minister.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi, termed Pakistan's role in the West Asia conflict and closeness to the United States as a setback for India, after FBI Director Kash Patel met Pakistan Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

Ramesh Questions 'Vishwaguru' Policy

In an X post, Jairam Ramesh noted that despite the collapse of the "Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding" between the US and Iran, Washington DC has continued its ties with Islamabad. The Congress leader said, "The Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding between the USA and Iran agreed to last month has now all but collapsed. But the bonhomie between the USA and Pakistan continues. After President Trump, the Vice President, the Secretary of State, and the Central Command Chief, it is now the turn of the FBI Director Kash Patel to warmly embrace Pakistan. Yesterday he praised Pakistan effusively when its Interior Minister met him."

"Something definitely more than diplomatic niceties is at play here. That this new position of influence held by Pakistan in West Asia and indeed in the world is a severe setback to India and a question mark on the substance and style of the self-proclaimed Vishwaguru is now beyond any doubt," the X post read.

US-Pakistan Counterterrorism Talks

This comes after FBI Director Kash Patel met Pakistan Minister Mohsin Naqvi and discussed counterterrorism and cybersecurity.

US-Iran Tensions Escalate

While Pakistan played a role in the US-Iran reaching a 14-point MoU before the final agreement, the deal seems to be off the table as the two nations have exchanged strikes, re-igniting the conflict.

Earlier, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for a fresh wave of missile and drone strikes targeting American military installations in Bahrain, describing the operations as the second phase of its retaliatory campaign against US forces deployed across West Asia. The announcement emerged within hours of US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirming that American forces had concluded another large-scale offensive aimed at military infrastructure throughout southern Iran.