A foreign traveller named Gabe recently experienced his first ride on a heavily crowded Mumbai local train. Despite the initial struggle to board, he thoroughly enjoyed the journey and even mimicked regular commuters by disembarking while the train was moving.

Anyone travelling Mumbai local for the first time may be taken aback, particularly if the station is crowded and all of the coaches are full. A foreign traveller named Gabe recently experienced this during his visit to the city. Excited to board a local train for the first time, he arrived at a station. Finding a way inside the packed train was difficult due to the heavy rush. Nevertheless, Gabe was able to enter and made the decision to relish the experience rather than fret about the throng. The responses of other travellers added interest to his trip.

The video, shared on Instagram, begins with Gabe rushing into the station with excitement and says, “It's my first time ever on a Mumbai local train.” His friend jokes that he does not even have a ticket and is trying to enter the first class coach.

It's difficult to board the packed train, but Gabe succeeds and begins to enjoy the ride. He joyfully converses with a fellow traveller once inside and can be heard yelling that he adores India. Viewers were taken aback when the passenger disembarked at the next station while the train was still in motion, mimicking the behaviour of many regular Mumbai commuters.

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This was not the first time a passenger enjoyed themselves on a local train in Mumbai. Earlier, Ed, another traveller, transformed a packed local train ride into an enjoyable dance party.

Ed was seen holding a tiny Bluetooth speaker while standing inside the crowded train in the footage. He asked other passengers to join him as he danced to the song Saadi Galli was playing. Many commuters appeared timid at first. Before long, several people stood up and joined him in dancing. While they watched, others remained seated and grinned, laughed, and applauded.