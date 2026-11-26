A UK couple travelling the world with their children got emotional while leaving Goa after spending a week at Palolem Beach. Aimee Bedford said the state felt like home and praised its people, culture, friendships and experiences.

A UK couple travelling around the world with their children have shared an emotional video expressing how difficult it was to leave Goa after spending a week at Palolem Beach. Aimee Bedford, 39, and Lee Bodell, 47, who left Birkenhead, Merseyside, in July this year, said Goa had been everything they had hoped for and more. From its people and culture to its beautiful sunsets, friendships and memorable experiences, the coastal state left a lasting impression on the family.

In a video shared on Social Media, Aimee described feeling “bloody sad” about leaving, saying the place reflected the kind of life they hoped to build in the future. The couple’s heartfelt account of their Goa trip has resonated with social media users, many of whom have shared their own emotional connections to the state.

UK Couple Get Emotional While Leaving Goa

In the video, Aimee spoke about the family’s final day in Goa and how much they had enjoyed their week-long stay.

“I have just come on to share how bloody sad I am about leaving Goa tomorrow. So yeah, we have been here for a week, and I cannot tell you how amazing it's been,” she said.

Aimee explained that Goa aligned with the family’s long-term hopes and aspirations, making the experience particularly meaningful.

“It's just been beautiful because it aligns with everything we're trying to achieve longer term in terms of what our life is gonna look like, and it will look like it,” she added.

Children Learn And Experience So Much In Seven Days

For Aimee, one of the most emotional aspects of leaving Goa was seeing how much her children had learnt and experienced during their short stay.

“It has just been incredible, and I think for me what's making me emotional is that the children have learned so much. They've seen so much in seven days and it's a very special place, and one that I don't wanna leave. But we have to,” she said.

She also reflected on one of the challenges of travelling around the world, explaining that families often discover places where they wish they could stay longer.

“I think that's the hardest part of travelling is that you find places that you wanna stay longer. Sometimes you can, but this time we can't,” Aimee said.

Goa Leaves A Lasting Impression On The Travelling Family

In a separate message, the family described Goa as a place they would remember long after leaving.

“So sad to be leaving this beautiful place. Goa has been everything and more… the people, the culture, the friendships, the sunsets and the experiences we’ll carry with us long after we’ve left,” the post read.

The family also reflected on how travelling often means moving on just when a place begins to feel like home.

“But that’s the thing about travelling, just as somewhere starts to feel like home, it’s time to move on. There’s always another adventure waiting, another place to explore and more memories to make,” they wrote.

The message ended with a heartfelt note to the coastal state: “Goa, you’ve been pretty special.”

Social Media Users Share Their Love For Goa

The couple’s emotional account prompted several social media users to share their own feelings about Goa and the memories they have made there.

One user commented: “Goa is not a place. Its a feeling. Saudades.”

Another wrote: “Glad you enjoyed our beautiful state.”

A third user shared: “Goa is my go to place of peace and beauty leaving makes a hole in your heart ”

The reactions reflected the strong emotional connection many visitors feel towards Goa. Its beaches, culture and welcoming atmosphere often make it a memorable destination.

For Aimee, Lee and their children, the week in Goa may have been brief, but the experiences and memories they made are likely to stay with them long after their journey continues.