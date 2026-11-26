The NGT has directed the HPSPCB to investigate elevated pollution levels in Shimla's Lift Nullah and Ashwani Khad, citing high BOD readings. The tribunal is monitoring ongoing sewage management and infrastructure progress in the region.

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 26 (ANI): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has flagged high organic pollution at two locations along Lift Nullah, a tributary of Ashwani Khad in Shimla, with Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) levels reaching 22.4 mg/L at Combermere, prompting further investigation into possible sources of sewage and wastewater discharge. The tribunal, while hearing the Original Application on November 25, directed the Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board (HPSPCB) to continue its investigation into pollution sources, particularly at locations where elevated BOD and faecal coliform concentrations have been recorded. The case pertains to pollution in Ashwani Khad and its tributary streams and drains and was taken up following a news report titled “Ashwani Khad: The Most Polluted River in Himachal Pradesh”, published by News Himachal on December 4, 2023. The HPSPCB submitted a comprehensive report dated November 16, 2026, identifying potential pollution sources, sewage and wastewater discharge pathways, and 25 water-quality monitoring locations across the Ashwani Khad catchment. The tribunal's Principal Bench, comprising Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member Dr. Afroz Ahmad, examined the report and directed the pollution control board to undertake further verification of discharge points and treatment facilities and initiate appropriate remedial and regulatory action wherever violations or unauthorised discharges are established.

Water samples collected from 25 locations on September 29, 30 and October 1, 2026, were analysed at the State Board Laboratory in Shimla, which is NABL-accredited. The findings showed that Dissolved Oxygen (DO) levels ranged between 5.8 and 8.0 mg/L, meeting the prescribed minimum criterion of 5 mg/L. The pH values ranged from 6.98 to 8.22 and were also within the prescribed limits. BOD levels were within the prescribed limit of 3 mg/L at 23 of the 25 monitoring locations. However, two locations along Lift Nullah recorded substantially higher levels, indicating elevated organic pollution. Lift Nullah near the waste processing site recorded BOD of 16.0 mg/L, while the level at Lift Nullah at Combermere was found to be 22.4 mg/L. The elevated readings indicate a higher organic pollution load in these stretches and require detailed investigation to establish the sources and nature of wastewater entering the watercourse. The report also recorded relatively high faecal coliform concentrations at certain locations in the catchment. Lift Nullah, before its confluence with Ashwani Khad, recorded 920 MPN/100 ml, while Ashwani Khad downstream of the confluence with Lift Nullah recorded 540 MPN/100 ml. The pollution control board stated that the recorded concentrations were within the applicable prescribed limits, although the locations warranted further investigation in view of the pollution concerns.

Sampling of sewage treatment plants at Dhalli, Lalpani and Malyana generally indicated satisfactory treatment performance in respect of pH, BOD, Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD), Total Suspended Solids (TSS) and faecal coliform parameters. However, Total Nitrogen levels at most of these treatment plants were found to be non-compliant with the norms prescribed by the NGT in Original Application No. 1069/2018. The report also highlighted an issue concerning the Municipal Corporation slaughterhouse at Krishna Nagar, where a sample recorded a pH value of 9.80, exceeding the permissible range of 5.5 to 9.0. The slaughterhouse is stated to be connected to STP Lalpani

The HPSPCB identified several sewage treatment facilities, establishments and potential pollution sources requiring assessment and verification across the Ashwani Khad catchment. These include STPs at Dhalli, Malyana and Lalpani, captive treatment plants operated by SJVNL and Himachal Estate, automobile service stations including Snow View Automobile, Himalayan Honda, Motoworld and Gurraj Automobile, the Municipal Corporation slaughterhouse at Krishna Nagar, APG University and AIMS Chamiyana. The board also identified 25 monitoring locations covering Jagroti Nullah, Bhattakufer Nullah, Churath Nullah, Lift Nullah, Kasumpti Nullah, Koti Nullah and various stretches of Ashwani Khad and its tributaries. The report noted that Ashwani Khad, formed by the Churath and Jagroti nallahs, flows for around 16 kilometres through Shimla district before entering Solan district near Sadhupul. Although no designated industrial area exists along the Shimla stretch, the catchment has several sewage treatment facilities, commercial establishments and institutional sources that require monitoring and assessment to determine their contribution to pollution.

The tribunal was also informed about the construction of a 3.1 million litres per day (MLD) Common Sewage Treatment Plant at Dogra Bridge, known as STP Panthaghatti, being undertaken by Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL). According to information submitted by SJPNL through its letter dated September 14, 2026, only around 10 per cent of the construction work had been completed. The project has a target completion date of March 2027. The proposed treatment plant is expected to strengthen sewage treatment infrastructure in the Panthaghatti area. During the hearing, the HPSPCB Regional Office, Shimla, acknowledged that Table 1 of its report did not specifically clarify whether the identified discharges were treated sewage or trade effluent. The board sought additional time to examine and clarify the issue. The Department of Jal Shakti, Himachal Pradesh, was granted two weeks to submit a progress report regarding the construction and laying of the sewage network. SJPNL was also granted two weeks to file its reply before the tribunal. The law officer representing SJPNL sought permission to withdraw a statement made before the tribunal on September 1, 2026, explaining that it had inadvertently been made without obtaining complete information and tendering an apology. The tribunal allowed the request. The HPSPCB has been directed to continue its source-identification exercise, particularly at locations where elevated BOD and faecal coliform concentrations have been detected, verify sewage and wastewater discharge pathways and assess the functioning of treatment facilities. Where violations or unauthorised discharges are established, appropriate remedial and regulatory action is to be initiated against the responsible entities. The matter has been listed for further hearing on March 5, 2027. (ANI)