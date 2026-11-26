Delhi lawyers deferred a planned march to demand increasing pecuniary jurisdiction from Rs 2 crore to Rs 20 crore after receiving assurances from Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal that the matter will be addressed by the first half of 2027.

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): All Delhi District Court lawyers deferred their march after receiving an assurance from Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal regarding enhancement of pecuniary jurisdiction. A meeting was held Thursday morning at the residence of Meghwal in this regard with lawyers, officials from the Central Government. BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj was also present during the meeting. Coordination Committee of All Delhi District Bar Associations had called a peaceful March to demand of enhancement of pecuniary jurisdiction from Rs 2 crore to Rs 20 crore at the District Court. March was proposed from Patiala House Court to Kartavya Bhavan to give memorandum. However, the March was deferred after assurance from Meghwal for implementation of the demand in the first half of 2027.

After the meeting, office bearers of the coordination committee and Bar Associations assembled at Patiala House Court and apprised the lawyers present about the meeting held with Meghwal and the assurance he gave them. Office bearers of the committee and Bar Associations, including Advocates Neeraj, Anil Basoya, Tarun Rana, Navneet Panwar, Vikas Tripathi, Astha Gupta, and Mehmood Pracha, were present. All Delhi District Courts Bar Associations Coordination Committee Chairman Advocate Neeraj said, "Pecuniary jurisdiction' is a legitimate demand and deserves urgent consideration. The Law Minister assured us that a decision would be reached regarding this legitimate demand by the first half of 2027. Based on this assurance, we decided to call off today’s march. The matter of 'pecuniary jurisdiction' is intended for the public good. The system established by the government aims to ensure that justice is affordable, accessible, and delivered promptly, bringing justice right to the people's doorstep, and it is this system that should be implemented, he added.

On this occasion, New Delhi Bar Association (NDBA) Vice President Advocate Navneet Panwar said, "The issue that has brought us to the point where we have had to set up a platform here to appeal, a process that began a year ago, stems from the fact that the pecuniary jurisdiction has not been revised for 11 years. Property values have risen significantly, making the current 2-crore limit highly unrealistic." The public is frustrated and disheartened, as they are unable to secure justice... We were given an assurance that the matter would be introduced and passed in the first half of 2027, which, in effect, means during the first budget session of 2027. Currently, our demand is for 20 crore, while the High Court has recommended 10 crore. We remain firm on the 20 crore figure, Panwar added. While addressing the gathering, Advocate Tarun Rana, Secretary NDBA, said that in other states the District Courts have unlimited pecuniary jurisdiction in property matters. It is only in Delhi that there is a limit on Pecuniary jurisdiction. Why do Delhi District Courts have unlimited pecuniary jurisdiction like other states. If not unlimited, it should be atleast Rs. 20 crores. (ANI)