A viral video shows an Indian police officer issuing a traffic challan by scanning a vehicle’s registration number directly from CCTV footage displayed on a TV screen. The unusual method has amused social media users.

In a surprising clip, Indian police have sparked amusement among netizens and social media users after a video allegedly showed an officer scanning vehicle registration directly from a television screen in the traffic control room.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), an Indian police officer was seen issuing a challan by seemingly scanning a vehicle’s registration number displayed on a TV screen. The police officer scanned the number of the vehicle, which was alleged to be parked illegally,

Since issuing challans for wrong parking and fines being issued digitally, the Indian police’s unusual method shown in the video has drawn attention, especially given the apparent use of a television screen as the source for the vehicle’s registration details.

Also Read: 'Unhygienic Premises, No Testing': Maharashtra FDA Cracks Down On Ayurvedic Drug Makers

How Did Indian Police Issue The Challan?

As technology and digital surveillance become increasingly integrated into traffic enforcement, law enforcement authorities in India, especially traffic police, are relying on CCTV footage to identify vehicles and issue challans for violations.

In a viral clip, a police officer, reportedly in Punjab, can be seen standing in front of a TV screen and keeping a close eye on the vehicles that were wrongly parked. As soon as he spotted a violator on the display, the officer used the handheld scanner to capture the number plate directly off the television monitor, attempting to process the fine.

Since the CCTVs are connected to automated traffic control rooms, the police officer utilised this opportunity to quickly register the violation from the convenience of the control room, turning a standard live surveillance monitor into a makeshift tool for issuing digital challans.

Scroll to load tweet…

The issuance of challans and fine collection have become completely digitalised with an integration of state-of-the-art automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) systems and centralised databases, making the officer’s manual on-screen scanning approach appear unusual compared to automated systems.

Though the unusual method has amused social media users, especially on X (formerly Twitter), the video also highlights how traffic authorities are increasingly using technology to monitor violations and issue challans.

How Has Technology Changed Traffic Enforcement in India?

The advent of technology and digital transformation across various sectors has profoundly reshaped how traffic violations are managed. Before the use of digital technologies, issuance of challans was either done entirely manually on paper or relied heavily on physical interceptions by traffic officers stationed at intersections.

Now, cities across the country feature smart traffic management systems outfitted with high-definition Pan, Tilt, and Zoom (PTZ) cameras, red-light violation detection, and speed-tracking radar guns that automatically log offenses without requiring boots on the ground.

With the handheld scanner in hand, the modern infrastructure has paradoxically become moments of low-tech genuity, leaving the public entertained by the blend of high-end surveillance and old-school manual execution. The vehicle registration numbers captured by PTZ cameras are typically transmitted to centralised traffic management systems, where they can be processed to identify violations and generate digital challans.

Such systems have significantly reduced the dependence on manual enforcement while allowing traffic authorities to monitor large areas remotely. Therefore, the viral clip stood out because of the seemingly unusual method used by the officer to capture a registration number displayed on a television monitor.

Also Read: ‘WFH Isn’t A Holiday’: Woman Reveals Hardest Part Of Working From Home, Sparks Debate Online