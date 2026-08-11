Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said the ministry is seriously treating the Air India Phuket-Delhi flight incident. He will await the AAIB report before taking action and is ready to review regulations on pilot substance abuse if needed.

Ministry Takes Incident Seriously

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu stated on Tuesday that the Ministry is treating the Air India Phuket-Delhi flight incident with utmost seriousness and will wait for the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) report before taking further action. The Minister's statement followed a preliminary meeting with Air India's outgoing CEO, Campbell Wilson, to review the airline's handling of the crisis and assess potential regulatory gaps regarding safety protocols and pilot substance abuse. "We wanted to get a direct update from Air India also on the incident. We wanted to see how they are taking this issue from their side," Naidu said.

He reiterated that aviation safety remains the Ministry's top priority and said there should be no compromise from regulators, airlines or any other stakeholders. "I have told time and again that from the Ministry, safety in aviation is the topmost priority. There shouldn't be any compromise from any side - even the regulators or airlines or anyone," he said.

Naidu said the meeting with Wilson was a preliminary exercise to obtain an update, while the AAIB has been tasked with continuing the investigation. "So, this issue we have taken very seriously from the Ministry side also. We have spoken to him as a preliminary task, just to get an update. But AAIB (Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau) has been given the task to continue the investigation," he said.

Expressing confidence in the investigation agency, the Minister said the government would wait for the full report before deciding what action needs to be taken. "We have good confidence in AAIB. So, let's wait for the full-fledged report to come from AAIB so that we can see what action needs to be taken on this," Naidu said.

Review of Regulations on Substance Abuse

On possible issues related to substance abuse or substance use, he said the Ministry was taking the matter seriously and was prepared to review existing regulations if required. "But in the meantime, if it is anything related to substance abuse or substance use, I would say that from the Ministry we are taking it very seriously and if we find that there needs to be some tweaking in the existing regulation, we are ready to do that also," he said.

On possible reforms to regulations concerning substance abuse by pilots, Naidu said the issue was being continuously studied and that the Ministry had also sought updates from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). "That issue we are continuously studying. We have also asked DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) for updates on that. We are taking it very seriously. If we feel that the present regulation is not upto the mark, we will respond to it very seriously and improve whatever needs to be done," he said.

Details of the Incident

The meeting comes in the backdrop of a serious safety incident on August 4, 2026, involving Air India flight AI2379, operated by an Airbus A320neo carrying 137 passengers and eight crew members. Cruising en route from Phuket to New Delhi, the aircraft experienced a sudden 300-foot altitude drop over Odisha, resulting in injuries to passengers and crew members.

AAIB Launches Investigation

Meanwhile, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has taken up the investigation into the August 4 incident involving Air India flight AI 2379 from Phuket to Delhi, which experienced a sudden altitude variation of approximately 300 feet during cruise, according to the AAIB.

The Air India Airbus A320 aircraft, bearing registration VT-EXO, subsequently stabilised and landed safely at Delhi. During the occurrence, injuries were reported to 20 passengers and four cabin crew members. The aircraft was carrying 137 passengers, including three infants, and eight crew members comprising two pilots and six cabin crew.

Based on information received from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the nature of the occurrence, the AAIB has taken up the investigation in accordance with the applicable provisions and International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) protocols. The requisite notifications have been made to ICAO and the concerned states.

The AAIB said participation of the State of Design and State of Manufacture in an aircraft incident of such nature is an established part of the international investigation framework prescribed under ICAO protocols. Accordingly, the Bureau d'Enquetes et d'Analyses pour la securite de l'aviation civile (BEA), France, as the investigation authority of the concerned state, along with technical representatives of Airbus, is extending necessary technical assistance to AAIB, including relevant technical information and design documentation, in accordance with the applicable ICAO framework.

AAIB is presently engaged in the systematic collection, preservation and examination of relevant technical, operational, medical and human-factor evidence. This includes examination of the aircraft and its systems, recorded flight data, relevant operational and maintenance records, medical information and interviews with persons concerned.

Investigation Integrity and Confidentiality

The Bureau said all material evidence will be examined in its entirety before any conclusions are drawn. The sole objective of the investigation is to determine the circumstances and contributing factors relating to the occurrence and identify appropriate safety measures to prevent recurrence.

The AAIB said the investigation is independent, evidence-based and comprehensive, and no inference regarding the cause of the occurrence should be drawn from any isolated piece of information while the investigation is in progress.

It said certain records, statements, medical information and other material collected during the investigation are protected and confidential under the applicable investigation framework.

Maintaining the integrity and confidentiality of the investigation process is essential to a fair, objective and technically sound determination of the facts, the AAIB said.

The Bureau requested all concerned, including the media and the public, to respect the investigation process and refrain from drawing conclusions based on incomplete, unverified or selectively available information.

The AAIB said it will conduct a thorough investigation covering all material facts and relevant evidence and issue its preliminary findings within the stipulated timeframe in accordance with the applicable provisions and ICAO protocols. Further information will be placed in the public domain at the appropriate stage of the investigation, it said.

The AAIB said it remains committed to an independent, transparent and professional investigation, with aviation safety as its overriding objective.

(ANI)