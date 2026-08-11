The FSSAI has tightened Pan Masala packaging rules under a new amendment. Plastic-based or laminated packaging is now banned. Permitted materials include paper, paperboard, cellulose, tin, or glass, free from plastics and aluminum foil.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India's (FSSAI) tightens Pan Masala packaging norms for Pan Masala under the latest amendment thr plastic-based or plastic-laminated packaging is not included among the permitted/specified packaging materials for Pan Masala

New Packaging Regulations Introduced

According to a press release, now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (k) of sub-section (2) of section 92 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 (34 of 2006), and with the previous approval of the Central Government, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India hereby makes the following regulations further to amend the Food Safety and Standards (Packaging) Regulations, 2018, These regulations may be called the Food Safety and Standards (Packaging) Amendment Regulations, 2026. They shall come into force on the date of their publication in the Official Gazette, the press release said.

Permitted Materials and Restrictions

The press release further noted that in the Food Safety and Standards (Packaging) Regulations, 2018, in Schedule IV relating to the list of suggestive packaging materials, after entries at Serial Number 10, and entries relating thereto, following serial number and entries shall be inserted namely, for Pan Masala, permitted materials include, Paper, Paper Board, Cellulose or other naturally derived materials, such material shall be free from any plastic including but not limited to Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyester, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), or any synthetic polymers, copolymers, or laminates and also free from Aluminium foil or metallised layers; Tin or glass containers; and the provisions of clauses (f) and (i) of sub-rule 1 of rule 4 of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016, made under the Environment Protection Act, 1986 (29 of 1986) shall also apply, the press release said. (ANI)