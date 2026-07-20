A Cockroach Janata Party delegation met Union Minister JP Nadda demanding Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the alleged NEET exam leak. Nadda acknowledged the talks, while Delhi Police dismissed claims of assault on protesters as 'false'.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday held a nearly four-hour meeting in the national capital amid the ongoing protest by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) over the alleged NEET exam paper leak.

CJP Demands Pradhan's Resignation

Meanwhile, a CJP delegation met Union Health Minister JP Nadda and demanded Pradhan's resignation and conveyed their demands. They raised the party's demands, including the immediate resignation or removal of Pradhan over the alleged NEET exam paper leak.

In a post on X, Das wrote, "@AshutoshRanka and I have been at JP Nadda's residence since 12 noon. The demands have been conveyed, including immediate resignation/sacking of Dharmendra Pradhan."

"The Minister assured us he will discuss this at the appropriate level. However, no commitments have been made so far. The peaceful protesters will not rest until the demand is met!" the post read.

Government Holds Talks With Protesters

Later, Nadda said the government held talks with the delegation of protesters, who submitted a written petition, and appealed to them to end their sit-in protest and help restore normalcy.

"This morning, for the first time, a proposal came from the protesters to hold talks with the government, and our discussions have been ongoing since 11:50 AM. The meeting took place in a cordial atmosphere," Nadda said in a post on X.

"An initial verbal discussion was held in detail with their delegation, and they submitted a written petition to me around 4 PM. I have requested all the protesters to end their sit-in and assist the administration in restoring normalcy," the post read.

Delhi Police Refutes Assault Claims

Delhi Police rejected claims by Saurav Das that a 12-year-old girl was assaulted and dozens of people were seriously injured during the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protest, calling the allegations "false" and urging people not to spread misleading information.

"Fact check: False information is being currently circulated on social media regarding the posts claim that an individual named Geetanjali, a 12-year-old girl was assaulted, had her hair pulled, sustained a head injury, and approximately 40 to 50 other individuals suffered broken heads.

"This information is false. The claims being circulated in the posts are not true. Please do not spread or amplify false or misleading information," Delhi Police said.

"#ALERT: GEETANJALI JI'S HAIR PULLED BY DELHI POLICE, ASSAULTED. A 12 YEAR OLD GIRL'S HEAD HAS BEEN BROKEN. 40-50 OTHER HEADS BROKEN! @DelhiPolice WHAT IS GOING ON!?" Das said earlier in a post on X. (ANI)