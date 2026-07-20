SP leader Dimple Yadav slammed police action on students protesting exam irregularities in Delhi, calling it a 'black day for democracy'. She demanded the removal of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, alleging brutal force was used on protesters.

'Black Day for Democracy': Dimple Yadav Slams Police Action

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav on Monday strongly condemned the police action against protesting students at Jantar Mantar, calling it a "black day for democracy" and demanding the removal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Alleging that students were beaten, their clothes torn, and excessive force used during the protest, Yadav said the Opposition would raise the issue in Parliament and hold the government accountable. "Students have been beaten. Today will be remembered as a black day for democracy and for our history. Even you could see the shame in the eyes of some police personnel. Yet, in the line of duty, they removed their name badges and stepped forward. Some police officers behaved like goons. While some were cooperative, others arrived out of uniform and beat the students, even subjecting them to electric shocks. Contrary to the rule that force should be applied only to the legs, they struck students on their chests. Today, they have dealt a direct blow to the very heart of Mother India. We demand the removal of the Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan," she said.

"The government must accept responsibility and demonstrate accountability. Is this your "New India," where the clothes of daughters are torn? We met many students whose clothes had been torn. It is truly unfortunate. Perhaps never in India's history has there been a government so arrogant, ruthless, and callous, wielding batons against unarmed students," Yadav added.

Protests Escalate Over Exam Irregularities

Further, the Samajwadi Party leader alleged that the government do not want the country to be governed according to the Constitution but with the RSS ideology. Meanwhile, protests over the alleged examination irregularities intensified in the national capital as members of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) attempted to march towards Parliament demanding accountability over the alleged paper leak.

Delhi Police personnel were injured while dispersing protesters near Parliament Street. A Delhi Police Sub Inspector said, "We were standing near barricades, stone was pelted by them (protesters). "

The party alleged that its founder, Abhijeet Dipke, was detained by Delhi Police during the protest. CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das claimed on X that police had "picked up" Dipke and accused security personnel of using force against peaceful protesters.

Police Refute CJP's Detention Claims

Delhi Police dismissed claims by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) that its founder Abhijeet Dipke had been detained during the party's 'Sansad Chalo' protest, calling the allegations "entirely false" and stating that he was "available on stage." In a post on X, the official account of Delhi Police wrote, "Misleading reports are currently circulating on various social media platforms claiming that Abhijit Dipke has been detained by the Delhi Police. It is formally clarified that these allegations are entirely false and he is available on stage."

Earlier in the day, Dipke ended his indefinite hunger strike at the request of activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is currently admitted to Safdarjung Hospital after undertaking a 21-day fast.

Delhi Police resorted to a mild lathi charge to disperse protesters attempting to march towards Parliament from Jantar Mantar. Security was heightened in the New Delhi district in view of the commencement of the Monsoon Session, with prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) remaining in force. (ANI)