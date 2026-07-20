DMK MP Tiruchi Siva urged the Centre to prevent the Mekedatu dam project, citing its threat to TN farmers. He said the DMK moved a notice in Rajya Sabha for a discussion and wore green towels in protest to support the farmers' cause.

DMK Seeks Parliament Discussion on Mekedatu Dam

DMK MP Tiruchi Siva on Tuesday said the proposed Mekedatu dam project would threaten the livelihood of farmers in Tamil Nadu and urged the Union government to prevent its construction, demanding a discussion on the issue in Parliament during the Monsoon Session. Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Siva said the DMK had moved a notice seeking suspension of business in the Rajya Sabha to take up the Mekedatu issue, which he described as a matter of concern for Tamil Nadu's farmers. "Today, we have given a notice for the suspension of the business and to discuss the Mekedatu issue. This is for the support of the farmers. Since the Mekedatu dam construction will affect the lives of the farmers in Tamil Nadu, we are all raising our voice not to permit them to construct it, urging the Union Government to take necessary steps. My Rule 267 notice was not taken up at all. But as a token of protest and as support to the farmers, we, the DMK members, were wearing a green towel today," Siva said.

Centre Criticised for Handling of Activist's Protest

Commenting on activist Sonam Wangchuk's protest over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, Siva criticised the Centre's handling of the agitation. "Sonam was fasting for more than 20 days. This government had the least consideration, not even a humanitarian approach. Even the court has to step in and save his life. So irresponsible they are. What else do you expect from them? They will be like this only: very hard treatment, not responding to the demands or issues or the genuineness of that," he said.

TR Baalu Questions Karnataka's Justification

DMK Parliamentary Party leader TR Baalu also reiterated the party's opposition to the proposed balancing reservoir, alleging that Karnataka's justification for the project was not convincing. "The Mekedatu issue in the Cauvery Basin has been lingering for so many years. The Karnataka government has also resolved in its Assembly to construct the dam across the Cauvery Basin. Whatever claims they have made are not quite correct. They are claiming that they are going to construct it for drinking water augmentation for Bengaluru, which is about five TMCft. For five TMCft, it can be drawn from anywhere--from any local dam," Baalu said.

Inter-State Dispute Continues

The issue comes amid renewed political exchanges between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka over the proposed Mekedatu balancing reservoir across the Cauvery River. Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has maintained that the project is within the state's rights and argued that it would benefit Tamil Nadu as well. Meanwhile, the DMK has resolved to press the Union government during the Monsoon Session to intervene in the dispute and ensure that Tamil Nadu's share of Cauvery water is protected in accordance with Supreme Court directions.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)