The Delhi High Court sought an explanation from the Delhi Police on its standard procedure for handling protests. This came during a hearing on a PIL by Aishe Ghosh alleging surveillance of protesters, including Sonam Wangchuk, at Jantar Mantar.

Centre Defends Videography; Court Seeks SOP During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, defended the videography being carried out at the protest site and told the high Court that it was meant only to maintain law and order. "At Jantar Mantar, there is always one protest or another. Every day, hundreds of people make videos and reels that go viral. The videography is only for law and order and safety. There is no snooping and no surveillance," Mehta submitted. The Division Bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia then asked whether the Delhi Police has framed any SOP or standing order in compliance with the Supreme Court's judgment in the Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan (MKSS) case, which lays down guidelines for regulating protests while protecting the fundamental right to demonstrate peacefully. The Bench directed the authorities to address the issue during the next hearing. Related Appeal on Sonam Wangchuk's Health The PIL was heard along with the appeal filed by Gitanjali J Angmo, wife of Sonam Wangchuk, challenging the refusal to shift the activist from Safdarjung Hospital to a private hospital of his choice. Both matters will be taken up again on Tuesday.Earlier on Saturday morning, Wangchuk was taken from Jantar Mantar to the Safdarjung Hospital by the Delhi Police for essential medical care following the orders of the High Court, after his ongoing hunger strike entered Day 21 on July 18.(ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Delhi Police whether it has put in place a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) or any standing order for handling protests in line with the Supreme Court's directions, while hearing a public interest litigation alleging police surveillance of protesters at Jantar Mantar. The PIL, filed by JNU student leader Aishe Ghosh, concerns the alleged surveillance of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protesters, including those participating in the ongoing protest led by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk.During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, defended the videography being carried out at the protest site and told the high Court that it was meant only to maintain law and order. "At Jantar Mantar, there is always one protest or another. Every day, hundreds of people make videos and reels that go viral. The videography is only for law and order and safety. There is no snooping and no surveillance," Mehta submitted. The Division Bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia then asked whether the Delhi Police has framed any SOP or standing order in compliance with the Supreme Court's judgment in the Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan (MKSS) case, which lays down guidelines for regulating protests while protecting the fundamental right to demonstrate peacefully. The Bench directed the authorities to address the issue during the next hearing.The PIL was heard along with the appeal filed by Gitanjali J Angmo, wife of Sonam Wangchuk, challenging the refusal to shift the activist from Safdarjung Hospital to a private hospital of his choice. Both matters will be taken up again on Tuesday.Earlier on Saturday morning, Wangchuk was taken from Jantar Mantar to the Safdarjung Hospital by the Delhi Police for essential medical care following the orders of the High Court, after his ongoing hunger strike entered Day 21 on July 18.(ANI)