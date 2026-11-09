A 10-year-old boy has died in Delhi's Narela after a firecracker exploded in his hand. His mother alleges medical negligence in his treatment. In a separate incident, a massive fire broke out at a rubber factory in the same industrial area.

Tragedy in Narela: Child Dies After Firecracker Mishap

The mother of a 10-year-old boy, who died after a firecracker exploded in his hand in Delhi's Narela area, has alleged negligence in his treatment at the hospital and demanded justice. Speaking to ANI about the incident, the child's mother, Anjali, said her son was bursting firecrackers when one of them struck him in the chest, damaging his arteries. She said the child was still breathing when the family rushed him to the hospital but alleged that he did not receive proper medical attention.

"My son was bursting crackers; everyone was doing so. While he was bursting anar and sky shots, one hit him from behind, striking his chest. It struck his arteries; he was still breathing, so we rushed him to the hospital. They did not treat him well; in fact, they tried to scare and threaten us. I want justice," Anjali said.

According to Delhi Police, the 10-year-old was rushed to the hospital after a firecracker burst in his hand but died during treatment. The official is now investigating the type of explosive involved and the circumstances leading to the incident. According to Delhi Police, the child sustained injuries when the firecracker exploded in his hand. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment but later succumbed to his injuries. Further details are awaited.

Separate Incident: Fire at Narela Rubber Factory

In a separate incident, a fire broke out at a rubber factory in the Narela Industrial Area of the national capital, officials from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said here on Sunday. According to fire department officials, an emergency call regarding the blaze was received at around 8:33 PM, following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the flames under control.

"A fire broke out in a rubber factory in Narela Industrial Area at 8:33 pm. Acting to it, seven Delhi Fire Service vehicles have been sent to the spot. Cooling operations are going on," the Delhi Fire Services stated. (ANI)