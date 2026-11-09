For 20 employees of a Surat-based textile businessman Diwali gifts came in the form of cash bundles worth over Rs 1 lakh each, presented on beautifully decorated ceremonial trays.

While most employees look forward to receiving an extra month's salary, boxes of sweets or dry-fruit hampers as Diwali bonuses, 20 employees of a Surat-based textile businessman received a festive surprise that was nothing short of extraordinary. Their Diwali gifts came in the form of cash bundles worth over Rs 1 lakh each, presented on beautifully decorated ceremonial trays.

A video capturing the extravagant bonus distribution by Ramswaroop Munde, who runs a textile business in Gujarat's commercial hub, has gone viral on social media. The businessman reportedly gifted each of his 20 employees more than Rs 1 lakh in cash as a special Diwali reward, leaving them stunned and emotional.

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Munde ensured that the bonuses were presented in a traditional yet grand manner. Rather than handing out cash-filled envelopes or transferring the money directly into their bank accounts, he arranged bundles of fresh currency notes on silver-like ceremonial puja thalis.

The trays were beautifully arranged with neatly stacked bundles of currency in different denominations, ranging from Rs 10 to Rs 500. Adding an emotional family touch to the celebration, the employees' wives presented the cash-filled trays to their husbands, transforming the bonus distribution into a heartwarming festive occasion.

The generosity left several employees visibly overwhelmed. As they received their Diwali gifts, some struggled to hold back their emotions, while a few were even seen breaking down in tears. Their heartfelt reactions, captured in the viral video, highlighted how deeply the unexpected reward had touched them.

The video has since gone viral across social media platforms, drawing thousands of reactions. While several users applauded the businessman for recognising his employees' hard work and sharing his prosperity with them, others couldn't resist jokingly asking how they could secure a job at his company.

Many viewers also praised the gesture for going far beyond conventional festive bonuses, calling it a refreshing example of an employer making his workforce feel genuinely valued and appreciated.