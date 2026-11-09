Opposition leaders Kanimozhi, Anbumani Ramadoss, and the BJP criticized the Tamil Nadu government after reports of multiple murders during Diwali, citing alcohol and lax law enforcement as primary causes for the surge in state-wide violence.

Political Uproar Over Diwali Murders in Tamil Nadu

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 9 (ANI): DMK Deputy General Secretary Kanimozhi on Monday, in a scathing attack on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led State government, accused the administration of apathy in view of reports of multiple deaths across the state on Diwali.

In a post on X, Kanimozhi highlighted that while people were celebrating the festival of lights, several families mourned the loss of their loved ones. "Reports that 11 murders took place in Tamil Nadu yesterday alone are shocking. Lives have been lost in several districts, including a Special Police Sub-Inspector in Theni, a young woman in Tiruvallur, two children in Samayapuram, and an IT employee in Tiruchirappalli. While people are celebrating the Diwali festival on one side, the wails of grief over the deaths of loved ones can be heard in the families that have lost them on the other, under this inhumane government. No matter how many more lives are lost, Chief Minister @TVKVijayHQ, who lives in the arrogance of a victory won through on-screen charm, will not open his mouth. Chief Minister, do not assume that people will put up with everything forever!" she said.

PMK Leader Blames Alcohol Consumption for Violence

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss strongly condemned the breakdown of public safety. He noted that at least 10 people have lost their lives in various incidents across the State.

In a post on X, Ramadoss pointed directly to alcohol consumption as a primary trigger for the festival-day violence and reiterated the party's demand for the temporary closure of liquor outlets during festive seasons. "As many as ten people, including a police Special Sub-Inspector, were murdered in various incidents across Tamil Nadu, from Chennai to Theni, during the Deepavali festival. It is condemnable that even police personnel entrusted with maintaining law and order are now facing a situation where their own safety cannot be guaranteed," he said.

BJP Expresses Concern Over Deteriorating Law and Order

Moreover, Tamil Nadu BJP Spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy said that at least nine people lost their lives during the festival. He highlighted that people across age groups and districts fell victim to violent attacks.

In a post on X, Thirupathy said that the crimes were triggered by alcohol, highlighting that a uniformed police officer was killed by a drunken mob. He raised concerns about the safety of the public, with liquor-fuelled groups creating a ruckus on the streets. "On Deepavali day alone (8 November 2026), nine people were murdered in separate incidents across the state. Two 17-year-old boys were hacked to death in Trichy. A Special Sub-Inspector of Police was beaten to death on a public road in Theni by a drunken group after he questioned them. A young woman was stabbed, an IT employee was killed, and several others died in violent attacks, some linked to drinking disputes and rowdyism. These are not random crimes. In multiple cases, alcohol was a direct trigger. A uniformed police officer was killed by a drunken mob, and a rowdy was cut down in a drinking quarrel. When liquor-fuelled groups can attack police and minors can be butchered without fear, the state’s control over public spaces has clearly weakened," he said.

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