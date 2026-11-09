NCP leader Sharad Pawar is closely monitoring the Gokul Milk Producers' Cooperative Union dispute. Congress leader Satej Patil and the Maharashtra government are at odds over alleged attempts to seize control of the dairy, amid quorum disputes.

Sharad Pawar Monitors Gokul Dairy Row as Political Tensions Escalate

NCP(SCP) MP Supriya Sule on Monday stated that party chief Sharad Pawar is keeping a close watch as Congress leader Satej Patil led a protest march against an alleged bid by the Maharashtra government to take control of 'Gokul' Milk Producers' Cooperative Union by appointing five members and bypassing the majority. Sharad Pawar was discharged from Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday after undergoing successful medical treatment for a respiratory and chest infection.

Sharing the party patriarch's video on X, Sule said, "After the election results for the 'Gokul' Milk Producers' Cooperative Union, the government decided to appoint four members. In this election, the panel led by Congress leader Satej Patil (@satejp) has established an undisputed dominance. Yet the insistence on taking control of this institution under any circumstances is incomprehensible. In protest, the people of Kolhapur gathered at Dasara Chowk to voice their opposition. Respected Pawar Saheb is keeping a close watch on all these developments and receiving updates at every moment. We support the struggle being waged by the people of Kolhapur and Gokul's milk-producing farmers for their rightful due."

Allegations of Political Overreach

Satej Patil had accused the Maharashtra government of attempting to take control of the Rs 4,000-crore Gokul cooperative dairy by retrospectively changing the law, alleging that the move was aimed at overturning the mandate secured by his panel in the board elections. The local elections became a big talking point as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also accused the BJP of attempting to overturn the electoral mandate in the Gokul Milk Cooperative elections in Maharashtra's Kolhapur, alleging that the rules were changed after the Congress-led panel defeated the BJP-backed Mahayuti alliance.

He posted on X, "In Gokul, milk producers have defeated the BJP. So the BJP changed the rules after the election - stuff in 4 directors, turn 12 into 16, steal the majority. This is theft of the milk producers' votes - adulteration in the mandate. The BJP has become so desperate that it's going to any lengths everywhere to save power. Those who steal the milk producers' votes, remember - farmers don't forget."

Government Response and Quorum Issues

However, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis rejected the allegations, saying the government's decision to nominate members with voting rights was aimed at resolving the quorum crisis that has stalled the election of its chairman. The Chief Minister said neither of the two groups in Gokul had sufficient numbers to meet the quorum requirement for electing the chairman. He said the election could not be held earlier after one group remained absent from the meeting, following which the matter went to court.

The court subsequently directed that the election be held on November 10, but did not permit the election to proceed without the required quorum. "First of all, we must understand that after the Gokul elections, neither of the two groups has enough votes to fulfil the quorum requirement. If the quorum is not completed, the chairman cannot be elected. Therefore, if either of the two groups boycotts the meeting or remains absent, the election of the chairman cannot take place," he said.

Fadnavis further explained that under Gokul's laws and bylaws, if the election could not be conducted on three occasions, the powers would revert to the District Deputy Registrar (DDR), leaving the elected representatives without those powers. He said the provision to nominate certain individuals with voting rights was intended to address the statutory complication arising from the absence of a sufficient quorum.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)