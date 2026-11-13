Sanju Samson's mother handed over the keys to a newly completed house to a Kerala family, ending their 10-year struggle. The heartwarming gesture, done through the Sanju Samson Foundation, coincided with the cricketer's 32nd birthday.

In what was an emotional moment for a family in Kerala, Team India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson’s mother, Ligy Viswanath, personally handed over the keys to their newly completed house, ending their decade-long struggle to finish building a home of their own.

In a touching video posted by Sanju Samson’s Foundation, his mother was seen presenting the house keys to the homeowner, who reportedly waited for 10 years to see the construction finished. The heartwarming moment coincided with Samson’s 32nd birthday on November 11, making the occasion all the more special for both the family and the cricketer's supporters.

Samson, who is part of the Kerala squad as captain for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy season, has been widely praised online for his charitable efforts off the field. Sanju Samson Foundation, in collaboration with Sree Dhanya Homes, stepped in to take over and complete the construction of the house.

Also Read: Sanju Samson Turns 32: A Look at the Star Batter's Incredible Career

Kerala Woman Expresses Gratitude to Samson’s Family

Kerala woman, who is reportedly a native of Thiruvananthapuram, which also happens to be Sanju Samson’s hometown, shared an emotional message thanking the cricketer and his foundation for stepping in when her family had nearly lost all hope.

“It’s been 10.5 years since we started building this house. We never even dreamed in our wildest imagination that it would ever be completed. It’s the Sanju Samson Foundation that took this up and finished it for us,” the woman said in a video posted by the Sanju Samson Foundation.

“My gratitude and my family’s gratitude and debt will always remain, and they will always be in our prayers,” he added.

Sanju Samson, who played a pivotal role in India’s successful T20 World Cup title defence on home soil in March this year, has been involved in several charitable and grassroots initiatives across Kerala through his foundation.

The Kerala wicketkeeper-batter has continued to make a difference off the field through his foundation, which has supported families in need. The latest initiative brought an end to a 10-and-a-half-year wait for the family, with Samson’s mother handing over the keys to their completed home on his 32nd birthday.

When Will Sanju Samson Return to National Duties?

Sanju Samson was recently part of the India squad in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand, where he had an inconsistent run, registering the scores of 67, 14, 18, 4, and 4, aggregating 107 runs across five innings at an average of 21.40 in five matches.

Since the T20 World Cup 2026, Samson’s form has been a mixed bag, marked by flashes of brilliance interspersed with lean patches across bilateral T20I series against Ireland, England, Afghanistan, West Indies, and New Zealand, as well as the Asian Games in Japan.

In 20 innings, Samson has aggregated 443 runs, including 5 fifties, at an average of 22.15 and a strike rate of 162.86. The wicketkeeper-batter will return to competitive cricket when Kerala takes on Madhya Pradesh in their opening match of the 2026/27 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.

Sanju Samson will look to regain his form and rhythm before Team India’s next T20I assignment against Sri Lanka, which will take place in December. India will play Sri Lanka in the three-match home T20I series, with the opening match taking place in Rajkot on December 22.

Also Read: Sanju Samson to Lead Kerala in Upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026