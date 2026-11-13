A second-year student at IIT Roorkee, Ayush Rajoria, was found dead in his hostel room. Police confirmed he died by suicide, and a note was recovered from his computer. The institute is cooperating with authorities during the investigation.

Second Year IIT Roorkee Student Dies By Suicide In Hostel Room

A second-year student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee died by suicide in his hostel room late Thursday night, police said on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Ayush Rajoria, a student of the BS-MS Programme in Mathematics and Computing under the Department of Mathematics.

In an official media statement issued on Friday by Media Cell In-charge Sonika Srivastava, IIT Roorkee, expressed "profound sadness" over Rajoria's untimely demise and extended heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family. "The circumstances surrounding the incident are currently under investigation by the police. The Institute is extending its full cooperation to the authorities and is committed to providing all necessary support to the family," the statement read. Adding that the administration stands with the campus community and will extend support to those affected by the tragedy, the institute urged everyone to "respect the privacy of the bereaved family and refrain from speculation regarding the incident".

According to Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Navneet Singh Bhullar, the Roorkee Police Control Room received an alert late last night via the 112 emergency service regarding the incident. "Police found the room locked from the inside; upon gaining entry, they recovered the body," SSP Bhullar said, confirming that Rajoria died by hanging. "The inquest and post-mortem procedures are currently underway. A detailed suicide note was discovered on the student's computer; the police will examine it and take further action in accordance with the law."

The police recovered the body and sent it to the Civil Hospital in Roorkee for a post-mortem examination. Inquest and post-mortem procedures are underway, while the Roorkee police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the student's death.