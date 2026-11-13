A Rs 14 lakh robbery in Dehradun was executed using a staged scooter-car collision to distract the victims. Police have arrested seven suspects, including the alleged mastermind, based on viral CCTV footage. Authorities are continuing investigations to recover the remaining stolen funds.

A robbery worth Rs 14 lakh near Indresh Hospital in Dehradun's Patel Nagar area is being investigated as a planned operation after CCTV footage revealed how the accused allegedly used a staged road accident to distract their victims.

The incident took place on November 7. The sequence of events as reported was that the scooter intentionally ran into a moving car, causing confusion on the road. While the occupants were busy with the apparent accident, other members of the group went to the vehicle, took out a bag containing Rs 14 lakh and fled, police said.

What initially appeared to be a routine traffic collision has now emerged as a suspected coordinated robbery carried out in broad daylight.

Dehradun Robbery Case: Two Accused Arrested

Dehradun Police arrested two more suspects, identified as Siddhant Badoni, 24, and Deepak Singh Shekhawat, 25, from Guptkashi in Rudraprayag district on November 10. The arrests mean that seven people are now in custody in connection with the robbery.

Police have reportedly identified Badoni as an alleged mastermind who played a role in planning the robbery. Reports have also described him as being associated with the Bajrang Dal. However, his organisational affiliation and the extent of his alleged involvement require independent confirmation.

During the arrests, police recovered Rs 40,000 from Badoni and Rs 42,000 from Shekhawat.

The total cash recovered in the case has reached Rs 3.02 lakh so far. This is significantly lower than the Rs 14 lakh allegedly stolen during the robbery.

Investigators are continuing efforts to trace the remaining money and establish the roles played by all those involved.

Watch Viral CCTV Video

Scroll to load tweet…

CCTV Footage Reveals Alleged Modus Operandi

The CCTV footage has become an important part of the investigation, offering clues about how the accused allegedly carried out the robbery.

It is suspected the theft was not opportunistic but the scooter was deliberately crashed to create a diversion.The police are investigating the sequence of events and collecting evidence in an effort to clarify how the group managed to organize the operation.

So far seven people have been arrested and the investigation is ongoing. Police are also working to recover the remaining stolen cash and uncover further details about the alleged conspiracy.