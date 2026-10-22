Sanju Samson smashed 67 runs to help India chase a record 226-run target against New Zealand. After the win, he said he ignores social media criticism and focuses on his process, stressing that he plays for his team, not to silence his detractors.

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has opened up on dealing with the outside noise following the Men in Blue’s six-wicket win over New Zealand in the first T20I of the five-match series at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Thursday, October 22.

Chasing a record 226-run target, Sanju Samson laid the foundation with a blistering knock of 67 off 33 balls, including 8 fours and 4 sixes, at an impressive strike rate of 203.03, while forming a 93-run opening partnership with Abhishek Sharma (29 off 12 balls) to set up a stunning four-wicket victory with two balls to spare.

Samson’s form has often been under scrutiny due to his inconsistent performance, but the Kerala cricketer responded to the doubt and criticism with a knock that proved his mettle on the big stage once again.

Also Read: Glenn Phillips Hails Indian Openers After Massive T20I Run Chase Win

Shutting the Outside Noise

Sanju Samson’s performance in the T20I series opener against New Zealand was one of the talking points, as it set the tone for India's record-breaking run chase at Hagley Oval. His ability to take on the Kiwis' bowlers right from the powerplay alleviated pressure on the middle order, allowing India to maintain the required run rate throughout the high-scoring thriller.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Samson emphasised the importance of staying grounded despite constant chatter on social media, stating that he prefers to stay detached from external opinions and focus entirely on his own routine.

“I don't even know what they are saying outside, what they are saying inside. To be very honest, you can't think about what social media is saying or what other people are saying," the 31-year-old said.

“You just have to be in the process, be in a very different environment. I think playing for Indian cricket is not easy. There is a lot of noise happening. A lot of people have their own comments. But to be very honest, I think we have to think and apply ourselves in that game,” he added.

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In India’s previous T20I series against West Indies, Sanju Samson had an inconsistent outing, registering scores of 11, 82, 3, 56, and 16, aggregating 168 runs across five matches to finish as one of the key contributors at the top of the order.

Despite the occasional low scores, explosive innings like his latest 67 in Christchurch underline why the team management continues to back his aggressive approach in the powerplay.

Sanju Samson On His Core Mindset

Further speaking on how he manages the weight of expectations and public scrutiny, the wicketkeeper-batter made it clear that external validation is never his driving force.

“Trying to prove them wrong? I don't think I play this game in that kind of mindset. I just keep my cricket up front. I respect my process. I respect my practice. And then go out and do what's best possible, actually,” Samson told reporters.

“So I like to keep it very small. I think if you are trying to prove them wrong, I think I don't work from that kind of a mindset," he added.

In T20Is this year, Sanju Samson is the third-leading run-scorer among full-member nations, amassing 770 runs, including 8 fifties, at an average of 30.80 and an impressive strike rate of 181.17 in 26 matches.

Also Read: Sanju Samson Shrugs Off Criticism After India's Record T20I Victory