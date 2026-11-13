Multiple fatalities are feared following a severe head-on collision between a passenger vehicle and a truck in Assam's Golaghat district. Emergency teams are currently conducting rescue operations, while investigations continue in the region.

Multiple Casualties Feared After Road Collision in Assam Golaghat

Multiple fatalities are feared following a head-on collision between a passenger vehicle and a truck in Assam's Golaghat district on Friday in the Rongajaan area near the Kaziranga National Park, police said. A police official confirmed that several other individuals sustained injuries in the accident and have been rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Rescue and relief operations are currently underway at the site. Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, following a separate incident, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) authorities have initiated a high-level investigation into the train accident at Digaru in Assam, with a team of senior railway officials and experts being dispatched to determine the exact cause of the incident, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kopinjal Kishore Sharma said.