Gangster Sujit Sinha was killed in a police encounter in Jharkhand's Jamtara district. The incident occurred while he was being transported between jails, reportedly after the police vehicle met with an accident. A probe has been launched.

Jharkhand Police have launched an investigation after gangster Sujit Sinha was killed in a police encounter in Jamtara district in the early hours of Monday while being transported from Sahibganj Jail to Dhanbad Jail.

According to police, the incident took place after the prisoner transport vehicle reportedly met with an accident during the journey. An encounter followed, in which Sinha was killed.

Police Launch Investigation

Senior police officials reached the spot, and heavy police deployment has been made in the area. Police have also called a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team, while a magistrate is overseeing the proceedings to ensure all legal and procedural requirements are followed. Authorities said the investigation and forensic examination will help establish the complete sequence of events leading to the encounter.

Speaking to ANI, Jamtara Superintendent of Police (SP) Shambhi Kumar Singh said, "Sujit Sinha was being transferred from Sahibganj Jail to Dhanbad Jail. Reports indicate that the vehicle met with an accident during the transit, and a police encounter ensued. We are currently conducting a thorough investigation. An FSL team has been summoned, and a magistrate is present,"

Probe to Follow NHRC Guidelines

Police said the investigation is being conducted in accordance with National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) guidelines and that the forensic examination of the scene will help determine the exact circumstances surrounding the encounter.

"We are proceeding in strict compliance with all NHRC guidelines... a thorough search of the scene of the incident in the presence of the magistrate will help clarify the remaining aspects," the SP added.

Further details are awaited as the probe continues. (ANI)