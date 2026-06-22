A 25-year-old Gurugram resident, Mishika Sharma, went viral after sharing a detailed breakdown of her monthly expenses on Instagram, totaling around Rs 2.4 lakhs. Her video detailed costs like Rs 85,000 for rent and significant amounts for fitness and investments, sparking varied reactions online about her luxury lifestyle.

A 25-year-old lady from Gurugram has caused a stir on social media by disclosing her monthly expenses while residing in the city. The woman, whose name is Mishika Sharma, posted a video to Instagram that provided a thorough analysis of her monthly fixed and variable costs. In the video, Sharma said, “How much does it actually cost to be 25 and living in Gurugram? I tracked everything for a month, and here is how much I spent.”

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Rent, according to her, is her largest fixed expenditure. "There are some fixed expenses that I incur every single month, and the biggest of that is rent, which is around 85,000," she stated, adding that her mother pays for groceries and domestic staff.

According to Sharma, her monthly membership fees for Netflix, Prime, YouTube, editing software, and iCloud storage total almost Rs 7,000. "My coaching fee is about 25,000 for fitness, and my gym membership costs about Rs 5,000. Rs 2,000 for pool access," she continued.

She added that her monthly power bill is between Rs 12,000 and Rs 15,000, while Wi-Fi and other expenditures come to about Rs 2,000.

She stated that investments account for a significant portion of her monthly expenses. Sharma said, "And then my investments, which are also around Rs 80,000 to 1 lakh every month."

The Gurugram resident also spoke about her variable expenses, including eating out, shopping and event registrations. “Uske baad aate hai kuch variable monthly expenses which is eating out, which is around 7 to 10,000. Then shopping, which is obviously not a big cost, but sometimes I do end up going crazy,” she said.

She gave an example, stating that she had spent Rs 1.3 lakh on an indoor trainer. She added that although companies sometimes pay event registrations, her Half Ironman cost her about Rs 40,000.

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When you add everything together, it comes to about Rs 2.4 lakhs, including my investments. "I spend that much in a month," she said.

How Did Netizens React?

The video elicited numerous reactions online. According to one user, "Rs 85,000 rent at 25 is my whole salary." Another said, "This is not Gurugram expense, this is luxury lifestyle expense." A third added, "At least she is investing Rs 1 lakh every month, that part is impressive." Another user remarked, "Fitness budget alone is more than many people's monthly rent." A fifth said, "Good that she is transparent, but this is not relatable for most 25-year-olds."