A high-voltage drama unfolded at the Jabalpur SP office when two women engaged in a violent clash during a public grievance hearing, leaving one injured. The altercation, which was captured on video and went viral, allegedly stemmed from a disparaging online report posted by one of the women. Police intervened and are now investigating incident.

A high-voltage drama unfolded inside Jabalpur’s SP office on Tuesday when two women got into a violent clash, leaving one of them bleeding and seriously injured, on Tuesday. Information indicates that during the public grievance hearing, a brawl broke out inside the Jabalpur Superintendent of Police (SP) office, causing mayhem. The two ladies were shown fighting while laying on the ground before onlookers intervened to separate them in a number of footage of the event that have appeared on social media. According to witnesses, two ladies got into a furious dispute in front of police officers that quickly became violent.

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A group gathered to see the intense drama as the ladies allegedly kicked, punched, and pulled each other's hair. People also took out their phones and captured the entire altercation. Later, the video was posted on social media, where it is currently making the rounds on Tuesday. The true cause of the altercation is unknown and won't become apparent until the cops are questioned.

One of the ladies was allegedly hurt during the altercation, according to sources. Both ladies were taken to the Civil Lines Police Station for interrogation when police officers on the scene intervened and separated them.

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The wounded woman had come to the SP office to file a complaint at the weekly public hearing, according to officials. She accused Vidya Raikwar, another lady, of assault and suspected connections to criminal activity. A few days ago, Vidya, a purported YouTuber, allegedly released a piece disparaging the wounded woman. The injured woman approached the SP to request action, claiming that the report misrepresented the facts.

Police said the matter is being investigated in detail.