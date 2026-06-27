Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched 'Bharat Taxi' in Gandhinagar, a cooperative-based service to counter 'exploitative' app aggregators. Shah called drivers 'Saarthis' (partners), making them owners and ensuring their dignity and security.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday inaugurated the 'Bharat Taxi' service in Gandhinagar, highlighting the expansion of taxi services and the shift towards a cooperative-driven mobility model. The event was also attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghvi.

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Speaking at the launch event, Shah said taxi services have now become an essential part of daily life across households in India. "The need for taxi services has now reached every household. Taxi services have expanded on a massive scale. At the Kumbh Mela, I saw a motorcycle labelled 'Taxi' and asked why it was marked as such. Two-wheelers have now also become taxis. Rickshaws, which are the lifeline of mobility in Gujarat, have also been converted into taxis," Shah said.

Drivers as 'Saarthis' in Cooperative Model

He further contrasted traditional app-based ride services with the cooperative model being promoted under Bharat Taxi, emphasising the role and dignity of drivers. "Various companies created apps; while they refer to the operators as 'drivers,' I call them 'Saarthis' (partners/charioteers), that is the distinction between the two services. They exploited these partners and citizens for the sake of profit. They would charge commissions, delay payments, or arbitrarily cancel registrations without a hearing. Legislation is not always a 100% solution to every problem. Then, the idea emerged that if a taxi service were introduced through the cooperative sector, this entire exploitative business model could be brought to an end. The 'Saarthi' is accorded respect and is not left at the mercy of an app for registration. The 7 lakh people associated with Bharat Taxi are, in fact, its owners. This initiative brings security, respect, and the promise of prosperity," he said.

Successful Trials and Strategic Partnerships

Shah also said that the initiative had already undergone successful trial runs in several locations before its formal launch in Gujarat. He also said that the launch of Bharat Taxi marks a push towards a cooperative-based mobility ecosystem, positioning drivers as stakeholders in the system rather than independent gig workers. "The launch of Bharat Taxi marks a push towards a cooperative-based mobility ecosystem, positioning drivers as stakeholders in the system rather than independent gig workers. After successful trial runs in various locations, the formal launch took place today in Gujarat. The official inauguration was conducted. Bharat Taxi has worked to expand its reach by signing MoUs with the Metro Rail Corporation, AMC, traffic police, and the airports and railway authorities in Surat, Rajkot, and Ahmedabad," he added.

A Guarantee Against Exploitation

Amit Shah stated that making Bharat Taxi a success is the responsibility of driver-partners and assured that the cooperative-based taxi service will not exploit them, unlike other platforms in the sector. "Making Bharat Taxi a success is the responsibility of our driver-partners. For the past 5 to 6 years, you have faced significant exploitation at the hands of various companies. I guarantee that Bharat Taxi will not exploit you. Stay committed; Bharat Taxi stands with you. Even dairy giants like Amul had to face stiff competition, yet we proved it could be done," he said. (ANI)