The MDMK has withdrawn from the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance after nine years. The party's resolution cited attempts to weaken its identity and post-election political developments that rendered the alliance's ideological claims 'meaningless'.

The Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) on Saturday announced its withdrawal from the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, saying the party would decide on its future electoral alliances at an appropriate time. The decision was taken through a resolution passed at the party's General Council meeting.

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MDMK Cites 'Meaningless' Alliance, Identity Concerns

According to the resolution, the MDMK said it had remained a part of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance for the past nine years based on a resolution adopted by its High-Level Committee meeting held earlier today.

The party said it had joined and continued in the alliance out of ideological commitment to prevent "communal political forces" from gaining ground in Tamil Nadu and to uphold the principles of the Dravidian movement.

The resolution stated that during the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were attempts within the alliance to weaken the MDMK's independent political identity despite its 32-year political journey, but the party chose to remain in the alliance and contest the elections.

The MDMK also referred to remarks made by its General Secretary, Vaiko, before the election results, stating that he had predicted a significant verdict from the people of Tamil Nadu.

Referring to the post-election political developments, the party alleged that the political negotiations that followed were contrary to the people's mandate.

"It is an open secret that arrangements were made to install the AIADMK, which had won only 47 Assembly seats, in power by forging an alliance with Hindutva communal forces. As a result, the claims that the Secular Progressive Alliance was an alliance founded on ideology and principles were rendered meaningless," the resolution stated.

General Council Passes Withdrawal Resolution

The party said its office-bearers and workers had expressed the view that the MDMK should no longer remain in the DMK-led alliance.

"Therefore, this General Council resolves that the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) shall withdraw from the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance," the resolution said.

The General Council further resolved that the party would take an appropriate decision on future electoral alliances at the time of elections.

2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Aftermath

Several former SPA allies, including the Congress, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Left parties and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), withdrew from the alliance after the Assembly elections and extended support to the TVK, enabling it to secure a majority and form the government.

In the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the results of which were announced on May 4, the TVK won 108 of the 234 seats, emerging as the single largest party. The election recorded a voter turnout of 85.1 per cent.

The DMK secured 59 seats, followed by the AIADMK with 47. Other parties that won seats included the Congress (5), Pattali Makkal Katchi (4), CPI (2), CPI(M) (2), IUML (2), VCK (2), DMDK (1), AMMK (1) and the BJP (1).

The outcome marked the end of nearly six decades of dominance by the two principal Dravidian parties in Tamil Nadu politics. (ANI)