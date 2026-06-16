A US-based startup founder, Amanda Zhu of Recall.ai, has triggered an online debate with her policy requiring employees to work from the office five days a week. To facilitate this, the company covers all commuting costs, including gas and parking, as well as all meals.

A US-based startup founder has triggered an intense debate online after detailing her approach to getting employees to work from the office. In a now-viralLinkedIn post, Amanda Zhu, co-founder of San Francisco-based firm Recall.ai, stated that her company covers a range of commuting and meal expenses for employees because it expects them to work from the office five days a week.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"Gas is $6-$7/gallon in San Francisco. I expect 5 days in office. That's why my team's gas is on the company card," wrote Zhu in the LinkedIn post.

Every employee receives a corporate card, she revealed, which can be used to pay for petrol, parking, Waymo trips, breakfast, lunch, supper and snacks. Everyone also receives a business card. All so that we may concentrate on one thing. to prevail," she continued.

Look At Viral Post

As the tweet gained popularity, some social media users commended Zhu for his consideration, while others emphasised that money could never replace the time spent travelling.

Social Media Reactions

"Do you give them back the 3 hours with their kids and S/Os they miss commuting?" said one user, while another added: "This is the way to do in-person work. Never understood why the cost of transportation to the office and parking have always been expected to be paid by the employee. It is a hidden tax on their income that does not benefit them at all."

A third commented: "This sounds like a massive waste of money. And money doesn't buy time. I live 18 miles from downtown Boston (and my former company's US HQ). About a 30-minute drive on a Sunday morning, but around 2.5 hours on Monday morning. There is no amount of paying for gas that gives me back 15 hours a week of my life."