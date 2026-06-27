On Nadaprabhu Kempegowda's 517th birth anniversary, Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar paid floral tributes in Yelahanka and inaugurated the new S M Krishna Road, a toll-free elevated corridor connecting Kadabagere Cross to Challaghatta Metro Station.

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar paid floral tributes to the statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda on his 517th birth anniversary celebrations held in Yelahanka on Saturday. The event was organised by the Bengaluru North Taluk Okkaliga Committee.

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ನಾಡಪ್ರಭು ಕೆಂಪೇಗೌಡರ 517ನೇ ಜಯಂತಿಯ ಅಂಗವಾಗಿ ಇಂದು ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಉತ್ತರ ತಾಲ್ಲೂಕು ಒಕ್ಕಲಿಗರ ಸಮಿತಿಯು ಯಲಹಂಕದಲ್ಲಿ ಆಯೋಜಿಸಿದ್ದ ಕಾರ್ಯಕ್ರಮದಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾಗವಹಿಸಿ, ಕೆಂಪೇಗೌಡರ ಪ್ರತಿಮೆಗೆ ಪುಷ್ಪ ನಮನ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಲಾಯಿತು. ಈ ವೇಳೆ ಪರಮಪೂಜ್ಯ ಶ್ರೀ ನಿರ್ಮಲಾನಂದನಾಥ ಸ್ವಾಮೀಜಿ, ಶ್ರೀ ನಂಜಾವಧೂತ ಸ್ವಾಮೀಜಿ, ಶ್ರೀ ನಿಶ್ಚಲಾನಂದನಾಥ ಸ್ವಾಮೀಜಿ, ಮಾಜಿ… pic.twitter.com/yZXp6Ld7aM — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) June 27, 2026 In a post on X, D K ShivaKumar wrote, "As part of the 517th birth anniversary celebrations of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, floral tributes were offered to the statue of Kempegowda at the program organized by the Bengaluru North Taluk Okkaliga Committee in Yelahanka today. On this occasion, revered figures such as Paramapujya Shri Nirmalanandanath Swamiji, Shri Nanjavadhuta Swamiji, Shri Nishchalanandanath Swamiji, former CM Sadanandagowda, Minister K. H. Muniyappa, and MP K. Sudhakar, along with several other dignitaries, were present."

Tributes to Bengaluru's Founder

Shivakumar highlighted the historical importance of Yelahanka, noting that it was here that Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, the founder of modern Bengaluru, began his journey. He said the region played a crucial role in shaping Kempegowda's vision, which later laid the foundation for the growth of Bengaluru into a global city.

"Long before Bengaluru became a global city, Yelahanka nurtured the vision of the leader who would shape its future. It was here that Nadaprabhu Kempegowda's remarkable journey began, leaving a legacy that endures to this day. Honoured to offer floral tributes to Nadaprabhu Kempegowda at Hoysala Stadium in Yelahanka today. Paying homage to him in this historic land is a reminder that every great journey begins with strong roots," CM added.

Sharing a message on X, CMO Karnataka invited people to participate in the celebrations, saying Kempegowda's vision and commitment to public welfare continue to inspire Karnataka's progress.

In a post on X, CMO wrote, "To commemorate the 517th Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Jayanthi, the Government of Karnataka is organising a series of programmes that pay tribute to his enduring legacy. By building bustling market towns, creating lakes that sustained generations, and laying the foundations for Bengaluru's enduring growth, Nadaprabhu Kempegowda transformed a visionary dream into a thriving city."

"His foresight, courage, and commitment to public welfare created a legacy that continues to inspire Karnataka's journey of progress. We invite everyone to join us in celebrating the life and vision of the founder of Bengaluru, whose ideals continue to guide the growth and development of our capital city," the CMO added.

New Elevated Corridor Inaugurated

On this occasion, DK Shivakumar inaugurated the newly constructed S M Krishna Road, an elevated, signal-free and toll-free corridor connecting Kadabagere Cross to Challaghatta Metro Station, on the occasion of the 517th birth anniversary of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda.

https://x.com/DKShivakumar/status/2070547341791347126?s=20

Highlighting the project's significance for Bengaluru's transport network, the Chief Minister, in a post on X, said the elevated highway would strengthen connectivity between South and West Bengaluru, reduce travel time, ease traffic congestion and make daily commuting faster, safer and more convenient for lakhs of people.

"On the occasion of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda's Jayanti, a new elevated highway road named after former Chief Minister Shri S.M. Krishna is being inaugurated. This magnificent road, connecting from Kadabagere Cross to Challaghatta Metro Station, is entirely toll-free. It will be a major contribution to Bengaluru's infrastructure, making the city's traffic even smoother," CM wrote.

Tribute to S M Krishna

Paying tribute to former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna, D K Shiva Kumar said Krishna was a visionary leader who placed Bengaluru on the global information technology map and laid the foundation for the city's modern infrastructure and technological growth. Naming the new elevated corridor after him, he said, was a tribute to his lasting contribution to Bengaluru's development.

Drawing a link between the city's past and future, the Chief Minister said Bengaluru's growth has always been shaped by visionary leadership and strengthened through purposeful infrastructure development.

He said, "Bengaluru's growth has always been guided by visionary leadership and strengthened through purposeful infrastructure. S.M. Krishna Road is a significant addition to the city's infrastructure, strengthening connectivity between South and West Bengaluru while making everyday travel faster, safer and more convenient. As a signal free and toll free corridor, it will reduce travel time, ease congestion and improve connectivity for lakhs of commuters."

Explaining the significance of the inauguration date, CM said dedicating the road on the 517th birth anniversary of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda honours both the founder of Bengaluru and the enduring vision of S.M. Krishna. He added that the government remains committed to building a more connected, accessible and future-ready Bengaluru.

"Dedicated on the 517th Birth Anniversary of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, the road honours the enduring vision of Shri S.M. Krishna, whose leadership helped shape Bengaluru into a modern global city. We remain committed to building a more connected, accessible and future ready Bengaluru," CM added.

BJP Leaders Also Pay Tributes

Meanwhile, the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Jayanti celebration was also organised by the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Foundation at the Kempegowda Border Tower Park in Sadashivanagar. BJP State President B Y Vijayendra and former Deputy Chief Minister and MLA C N Ashwath Narayan garlanded his statue and paid him floral tributes. (ANI)