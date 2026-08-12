A survivor recalled a narrow escape from a highway accident, saying he got a “second chance at life”. The incident, shared by Karnataka Portfolio, also involved rescuing a couple trapped in a car and sparked road safety discussions online.

A narrow escape from a road accident has left one person reflecting on how quickly life can change. Recalling the frightening incident, the survivor described it as a life-changing experience and said that “one second could have cost me my whole life.” He expressed gratitude for escaping unharmed and thanked his family, the people around him and what he described as a “second chance” at life.

The incident, which was shared on social media by Karnataka Portfolio, also highlighted the importance of staying alert and taking precautions while travelling on highways.

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Survivor Reflects On Second Chance At Life

Recalling the incident, the survivor said that some moments make people realise how fragile life can be. He said the experience reminded him to be grateful for every moment and expressed his appreciation for being able to walk away from the incident safely.

“Some moments remind you just how fragile life really is,” he said.

Reflecting on what happened, he also quoted the Bhagavad Gita, saying, “Karm karo, fal ki chinta mat karo.”

The survivor added that he believed the blessings and good deeds of his parents, along with his own actions, had helped protect him during the incident.

Quick Response Helped Rescue Couple

The survivor also recalled how a quick response during the incident helped them rescue a couple who were trapped inside a car.

According to him, the couple sustained some injuries but were later reported to be doing well. The rescue added another significant aspect to an incident that he described as a reminder of how circumstances can change within seconds.

A Reminder To Be Grateful

Reflecting on the narrow escape, the survivor said the experience had changed the way he looked at life. He urged people to remain grateful, kind and focused on doing good.

“Be grateful. Be kind. Do good. Because you never know when your karm comes back to save you,” he said.

The incident has since prompted discussions online about road safety, responsible driving and the importance of being cautious while stopping or travelling on highways.

How Did Social Media React?

The video shared by Karnataka Portfolio received reactions from social media users, with some highlighting the importance of road safety and others describing those involved as fortunate to have survived the incident.

One user commented: "Humble request for road trippers, find a restaurant area to stop on highways. Don’t park on the side of the road where other jokers seem to be driving & have no clue about driving in the first place. It will save your life. This guy is extremely lucky to be alive."

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Second user commented: "These 4 guys are lucky especially the last guy."

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