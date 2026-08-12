CPI(M) MP John Brittas moved a privilege notice against BJP MP Sushmita Dev in the Rajya Sabha, alleging she made a derogatory 'lungi wala' remark against him. Brittas asserted pride in his regional identity, leading to an uproar in the House.

The Rajya Sabha witnessed a major uproar on Wednesday after CPI(M) MP John Brittas moved a privilege notice against BJP MP Sushmita Dev, alleging that she made a derogatory "lungi wala" remark against him while he was addressing the House.

Brittas slams 'derogatory' remark

Speaking on the incident, Brittas asserted his pride in his regional identity and criticized the use of stereotypes in parliamentary discourse. "The other day, while I was speaking in the House, she made a derogatory remark, lungi wala, against me. I was wearing a dhoti, and I am proud to be a Malayali, proud to be a South Indian. These are all part of her attire culture. But such stereotypes are made in a derogatory manner, which is not acceptable. I feel that the House should take a view on this; we have moved a privilege notice against her," Brittas said.

The CPI(M) leader further stated, "I cherish every moment being Malyali... When I retire from this House, the biggest takeaway will be diversity." He alleged that Dev repeatedly interrupted him while he was fulfilling his duty, stating, "A member came here while I was fulfilling my duty as a member (reading a resolution against a bill) and was disturbing me, repeatedly called me lungiwala."

Dignity of the House must be maintained: Leaders

Responding to the allegations, Leader of the House JP Nadda said that the remarks of John Brittas have come on record and Sushmita Dev should also be allowed to speak, adding, "We do not subscribe to such statements. We do not call it lungi; we call it dhoti."

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju echoed the sentiment that the dignity of the House must be maintained. "Every member is equal in the House, and if there is anything unbecoming of the dignity of the House, the Chairman may call the members to his Chamber and hear them out," Rijiju remarked, adding that since allegations were made against a specific member, they too should be heard.

Chairman urges members to maintain decorum

Taking a serious view of the exchange, the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha issued a formal observation, urging members to maintain decorum and respect regional sensibilities. "Hon'ble Members, certain instances have come to my notice regarding discourteous and undignified comments being made by Members interrupting the speech of other Members in the House. I would advise that Hon'ble Members should be careful not to hurt the sentiments and feelings of fellow Members," the Chairman stated.

He further emphasized the inclusive nature of Indian society, saying, "Our culture is unique and inclusive of diverse regional cultures. There should be no disrespect to the cultural traditions and regional identities of our colleagues." The Chairman subsequently called the concerned members to his chamber to resolve the matter and ensure the smooth functioning of the House. (ANI)