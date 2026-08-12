SpiceJet passengers protested on the tarmac after unbearable heat inside the cabin made breathing difficult. The aircraft was stopped before take-off.

A SpiceJet flight operating from Delhi to Pune was stopped before take-off after passengers complained about unbearable heat inside the cabin. The incident occurred at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Passengers, including children and elderly individuals, experienced intense heat, with some struggling to breathe. Despite the conditions, the aircraft was taken to the runway, prompting passengers to refuse departure.

Passengers complained of sweating and difficulty breathing as temperatures rose

According to an X user who narrated the incident, the cabin temperature began rising sharply after boarding. Passengers were sweating heavily and some had difficulty breathing. When they raised objections, a confrontation with the crew followed.

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The user claimed that the captain and crew shouted back and threatened to call the police. A fault with the aircraft was eventually discovered.

The post criticized the airline over poor service and said passenger safety had been put at risk. Frustrated passengers staged a sit-in protest on the tarmac.

The incident has gone viral, with calls for the Ministry of Civil Aviation to take strict action.

SpiceJet has faced scrutiny over technical problems in the past.

The airline has not issued a formal statement on the incident.