Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran has announced his resignation, effective February 2027, after a long career that began at TCS in 1987. The article details his FY26 salary of Rs 158.66 crore, which was largely profit-linked, and his estimated net worth of around Rs 850 crore.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Wednesday resigned from his position but will continue in the role until the end of his current term in February 2027. In his resignation letter, Chandrasekaran said, “I have communicated to the Tata Sons Board that I have decided not to offer myself for reappointment when my term ends on Feb 20, 2027. I have asked the Board to decide on the succession soon to ensure a proper transition."

His career started as an intern at Tata Consultancy Services in 1987, and in 2017 he became the chair of Tata Sons. His career success has also resulted him a reported salary of Rs 158.66 crore for FY26 and a duplex at Mumbai's 33 South, a posh address on Peddar Road, valued at Rs 98 crore.

N Chandrasekaran Resigns: Salary And Remuneration

Chandrasekaran's total salary in FY26 was Rs 158.66 crore, according to Tata Sons' most recent annual report. This was his highest annual compensation since Tata Sons started disclosing executive compensation in FY22. In FY25, his salary increased from Rs 155.81 crore.

A breakdown of the headline statistic makes it even more intriguing. A profit-linked commission contributed Rs 140.69 crore, while his salary and other benefits totalled Rs 17.97 crore. While pay and other perks increased from Rs 15.12 crore in FY25, the commission remained constant. So, while Rs 158.66 crore may sound like a conventional annual salary figure, most of the amount is actually linked to the performance of Tata Sons.

N Chandrasekaran Resigns: A Look At His Net worth

Chandrasekaran's estimated net worth is $100 million, or around Rs 850 crore, according to News18. However, Asianet Newsable was unable to independently confirm the numbers.

Decades of top executive salaries, investments, and assets amassed over his career have contributed to his riches. Although his Mumbai house, valued at Rs 98 crore, is one of his most widely publicised assets, it would be deceptive to interpret the property's valuation as evidence of his total net worth.