A woman in Auraiya, Uttar Pradesh, suffered a painful jaw dislocation while eating a golgappa, with the incident caught on video. The clip has gone viral, raising awareness about the risks of oversized street snacks and the need for mindful eating.

A moment of street-food indulgence in Uttar Pradesh turned unexpectedly frightening for a woman whose attempt to enjoy a simple golgappa ended in a painful jaw dislocation. What began as a routine outing quickly escalated into a distressing medical emergency, leaving her unable to close her mouth and in severe discomfort. The incident took place in Auraiya and was captured on video, which has since gone viral on social media. The footage has sparked fresh conversations about food safety and the physical risks associated with oversized snacks. Doctors later confirmed that while such jaw dislocations are relatively rare, they can occur abruptly and often require specialist medical care.

Routine Snack Stop Ends in Painful Jaw Injury

The woman, identified as Inkila Devi from Auraiya, had accompanied a family member to a local medical clinic. On their way back, they decided to stop at a roadside golgappa stall for a quick treat. While her companion ate without any difficulty, Inkila’s experience took a sudden and alarming turn when she attempted to bite into an unusually large golgappa.

The moment she tried to take a bite, her jaw slipped out of position. Her mouth remained stuck open, and the sudden surge of pain left her disoriented. Shocked relatives immediately rushed her back to the clinic she had just visited.

Local Clinic Unable to Manage Severe Dislocation

Doctors at the neighbourhood clinic promptly assessed her condition and provided initial assistance. However, it became evident that the severity of the dislocation required more advanced treatment. Inkila’s lower jawbone had shifted significantly, making movement extremely difficult. When standard techniques failed to realign the jaw, the clinic referred her to a higher medical facility equipped to handle complex facial injuries.

Family members later confirmed that she had never experienced any similar issue before. Medical professionals noted that although such cases are uncommon, they must be treated promptly to avoid long-term complications.

What Causes a Jaw to Dislocate?

A jaw dislocation, medically known as a mandibular dislocation, occurs when the mandible moves out of its normal position at the temporomandibular joint (TMJ). This joint enables essential movements such as talking, chewing and yawning. When it shifts out of place, the person cannot close their mouth, leading to intense pain, difficulty swallowing and trouble speaking.

Dislocations can occur due to sudden force, excessive mouth opening or trauma. In some cases, biting into a particularly large or hard food item can exert enough pressure on the joint to force it out of alignment. Treatment usually involves trained medical professionals manually guiding the jaw back into position. More complicated cases may require sedation, imaging tests or specialised care from a maxillofacial surgeon.

Oversized Street Snacks Can Pose Risks, Say Experts

While golgappas continue to be one of India’s most loved street foods, experts say this incident serves as a reminder to exercise caution with oversized snacks. Eating slowly, choosing manageable portions and taking smaller bites can help prevent unnecessary strain on the jaw.

Street food remains an integral part of India’s culture and culinary charm, but a little care can go a long way in preventing unexpected injuries. Those with underlying TMJ issues or a history of jaw problems should be particularly mindful when consuming foods that require wide mouth opening.