PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram, hailing Andhra Pradesh as a potential growth engine for 'Viksit Bharat'. He praised the 'double-engine' NDA government and noted extensive development projects.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed Andhra Pradesh as having the potential to serve as a vital growth engine for "Viksit Bharat" (developed India). Notably, PM Modi inaugurated the Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram today.

Speaking at the airport's inauguration, the Prime Minister stressed that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government is working towards the growth and development of the State at double speed. "Andhra Pradesh has always possessed the potential to become a growth engine for 'Viksit Bharat'. To ensure that our efforts for the state's development moved forward at the speed of a 'double engine,' I had sought the people's mandate for a 'double-engine government.' Today, under the leadership of Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan, the entire NDA team is working for Andhra Pradesh at double the speed," he said.

Boosting Connectivity and Infrastructure

The Prime Minister further added that railway projects worth approximately Rs 1 lakh crore are currently underway in the State to bridge the gap between regional industrial hubs. "To ensure seamless connectivity between this region and the country's major industrial hubs, railway projects worth approximately Rs 1 lakh crore are currently underway in Andhra Pradesh. The state's entire rail network has been electrified, and more than seventy railway stations here are being modernised," he said.

Focus on Youth and Technology

PM Modi emphasised the need to utilise the talent of the youth of the State, adding that the government is focusing on the development of cutting-edge global industries like semiconductors. "It is crucial that Andhra Pradesh and the nation derive maximum benefit from the talent of our youth. To this end, our focus is now on futuristic technology sectors, such as the semiconductor industry. The laying of the foundation stone for the new semiconductor plant in Visakhapatnam marks a significant step in this direction," he said.

Meanwhile, PM Modi will inaugurate the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Youth Centre - Viveka Smaraka at Sri Ramakrishna Ashrama in Karnataka's Mysuru at 3:30 PM. He will also address the gathering on the occasion, a PMO said in its release.

About the New Airport

The Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport passenger terminal building has been designed to provide a modern, seamless and efficient travel experience. The airport incorporates advanced infrastructure, cutting-edge technologies and sustainable features to enhance operational efficiency and meet future aviation requirements, a release said.

The airport is expected to provide a significant boost to tourism, trade, investment and employment generation in Andhra Pradesh while strengthening air connectivity in the region. (ANI)