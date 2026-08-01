Indian Railways approves a Rs 976 crore multitracking project for the 29 km Danapur-Fatuha section in Bihar. It will decongest the Patna rail corridor, adding capacity for 22 more passenger and 18 more freight trains daily.

In a major boost to rail capacity in Bihar, Indian Railways has approved multitracking of the 29 km Danapur to Fatuha section of East Central Railway at a cost of Rs 976 crore. The project will decongest one of the busiest stretches on the Patna rail corridor and create room for a large increase in both passenger and freight services.

Project Components

The sanctioned work covers three components. Third and fourth lines will be laid between Danapur and Patna. A third line will be laid between Rajendra Nagar and Patna Saheb. Third and fourth lines will be laid between Patna Saheb and Fatuha.

Benefits of Additional Lines

The additional lines will ease congestion, minimise delays, and improve punctuality across the Patna region. In the first year of operation, the project will allow 22 additional passenger trains and 18 additional freight trains every day. It will also enable handling of an additional 5.2 million tonnes per annum of freight traffic.

Strategic National Importance

The project forms part of the quadrupling initiative on the Delhi, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Patna, Kiul, Bhagalpur, Khanna and Howrah route. This route is identified under the Energy, Mineral and Cement Corridor of Indian Railways.

The strengthened section is also vital for the upcoming 2120 MW thermal power plant at Chausa in Buxar district, which will depend on rail movement of bulk inputs.

The approval reaffirms the commitment of Indian Railways to expanding capacity on high-density routes, strengthening logistics for energy and industry, and supporting the socio-economic development of Bihar.

Improved Safety Record

Meanwhile, Indian Railways has been able to decrease consequential train accidents by 88% over the past twelve years, with 16 accidents in 2025-2026 from 135 during 2014-15. Only two consequential train accidents are recorded so far in 2026-27 till June, an official statement said earlier(ANI)