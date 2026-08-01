PM Narendra Modi lauded Andhra Pradesh's artisans after receiving a Bobbili Ekanda Veena in Bhogapuram. He also expressed appreciation for the grand welcome by 13,000 students performing the tribal Dhimsa dance during the airport inauguration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed heartfelt gratitude to the artisans of Andhra Pradesh after receiving an exquisitely handcrafted Bobbili Ekanda Veena. The Prime Minister was presented with the traditional instrument during his visit to Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram district to inaugurate the Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport in Bhogapuram. In an X post, PM Modi lauded the Andhra Pradesh artisans for preserving Andhra Pradesh's musical legacy. "Delighted to receive the exquisitely handcrafted Bobbili Ekanda Veena in Bhogapuram. The Veena has a special place in India's musical traditions. It embodies the skills of Andhra Pradesh's artisans. My compliments to them for preserving the culture of the state," he said.

Delighted to receive the exquisitely handcrafted Bobbili Ekanda Veena in Bhogapuram. The Veena has a special place in India’s musical traditions. It embodies the skills of Andhra Pradesh’s artisans. My compliments to them for preserving the culture of the state. pic.twitter.com/31KoBnap4t — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 1, 2026

'Deeply Touched' by Dhimsa Dance Performance

In a separate post on X, PM Modi expressed deep appreciation for the grand welcome with over 13,000 students performing the vibrant tribal Dhimsa dance. Emphasising how it reflects the warmth and cultural richness of the region's tribal communities, PM Modi said, "I am deeply touched by the special gesture of over 13,000 students performing the vibrant Dhimsa dance during the inauguration of the Bhogapuram Airport. This extraordinary gesture reflects the warmth of the people of Andhra Pradesh and the richness of the state's heritage, especially that of the tribal communities."

I am deeply touched with the special gesture of over 13,000 students performing the vibrant Dhimsa dance during the inauguration of the Bhogapuram Airport. This extraordinary gesture reflects the warmth of the people of Andhra Pradesh and the richness of the state’s heritage,… pic.twitter.com/kdZoaoFiCo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 1, 2026

PM Praises CM Naidu's Vision for Development and Culture

Earlier at the inauguration of Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram today, the Prime Minister praised the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for modern infrastructural development, given the inauguration of the Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport as well as the setting of a world record for the Dhimsa dance by the tribal women. "It is a hallmark of Chandrababu that he has embraced both aspects. On one hand, the construction of an airport, a facility that reaches for the skies, and on the other, the setting of a world record for the Dhimsa dance by our tribal sisters. I particularly appreciate this vision of Chandrababu," he said. (ANI)