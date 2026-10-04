A weather system developing over the Bay of Bengal has triggered a change in conditions across the Telugu states. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are likely to receive rainfall over the coming days, with some areas also facing thunderstorms and strong winds.

Weather conditions are expected to change across North Coastal Andhra, South Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema. According to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority, several districts could receive rain accompanied by strong winds.

Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema and West Godavari are among the areas likely to be affected. Gusty winds may reach speeds of around 30–40 kmph in some locations.

With conditions expected to remain unsettled along the coast, authorities have advised fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea. Residents in coastal areas should also remain alert and follow official weather advisories.