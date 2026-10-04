Delhi is yet to get a proper taste of October coolness, with bright sunshine and above-normal temperatures continuing across the capital. On Saturday, the maximum temperature at Safdarjung, Delhi’s standard weather station, reached 37.1°C—around 2.9°C above normal.

The mercury remained high from the morning itself, as strong sunshine intensified through the day. The minimum temperature at Safdarjung was recorded at 23.2°C, around 0.9°C above normal.

The temperature of 37°C is relatively unusual for October. Last year, Delhi did not record a maximum temperature of 37°C or above even once during the month. However, some relief could be on the way, with the weather department forecasting a gradual fall in temperatures over the next four days.