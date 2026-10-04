The Alipore weather office has not issued any new rain alerts. The state might only get scattered light to moderate showers. Weather scientists believe rain will not spoil the festival since Durga Puja falls late this year. The forecast shows no signs of major bad weather before Mahalaya. The monsoon will exit by mid-October. North Bengal will also see less rain from Monday. Coastal districts might get scattered showers. South Bengal will stay mostly dry between October 8 and October 15.