A viral video claims some people use children with fake bandages to beg. Authorities have not confirmed the footage and caution against drawing conclusions.

A viral video circulating on social media has revealed how some individuals are using children to beg by displaying fake bandages and injuries. The footage has sparked widespread outrage and drawn attention to the exploitation of minors for begging purposes.

The video shows the preparations involved in applying bandages on children, allegedly as part of a begging scheme. The footage has been widely shared, with many expressing shock over the exploitation of vulnerable children.

Child welfare activists demand strict action against those involved

Social media users have condemned the practice, calling for immediate action against those responsible. The video has also prompted discussions about the safety of children and the need for stricter enforcement of child protection laws.

Child rights activists have expressed deep concern over the incident, calling it a clear violation of children's rights. They have demanded strict action against those involved and have urged authorities to investigate the matter thoroughly.

Police and child welfare authorities have taken note of the viral video. Officials have said they are reviewing the footage and are working to identify the individuals involved. However, no arrests have been reported so far.

The incident has reignited concerns about the exploitation of children for begging purposes. While such practices are not new, the viral video has brought the issue back into the spotlight.