American streamer Andy Wise Lee, known as CookSux, was invited to a grand wedding at Jaipur City Palace after visiting as a tourist. He later discovered the celebration was hosted by a royal family and shared the unexpected experience on Instagram.

An American streamer and YouTuber’s unexpected visit to Jaipur City Palace turned into a memorable experience after he was invited to attend a grand Indian wedding at the historic venue. Andy Wise Lee, popularly known online as CookSux, shared videos of the experience on Instagram, explaining that he had initially visited the palace as a tourist during a livestream.

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As evening approached, Andy realised that a wedding ceremony was about to take place at the palace. Curious about the celebrations, he approached a few guests and asked how he could attend the event. To his surprise, he was eventually invited to what he later described as a royal wedding.

Tourist Visit Turns Into Wedding Invitation

Jaipur City Palace, one of the city’s most prominent heritage landmarks, houses the Maharaja Sawai Man Singh II Museum and remains home to the Jaipur royal family. While much of the palace is open to tourists, the residential section remains restricted.

Andy said he was exploring the palace during the day when he learned that a wedding was scheduled for the evening.

“I was visiting the palace in the daytime as a tourist during my livestream and found out there was a wedding being hosted there later in the evening,” Andy explained.

In one of the videos, Andy is seen speaking to a woman dressed in a blue and ivory lehenga choli. He asks her how he could get invited to the wedding. The woman initially appears amused by his request but later helps him connect with a member of the groom’s family.

Groom’s Aunt Extends Invitation

The woman later returns and tells Andy that her grandmother had invited him to attend the wedding. Andy is then introduced to the groom’s aunt, who warmly welcomes him.

During their conversation, Andy says he is from the United States and mentions that he is Korean. The groom’s aunt responds that she likes Korean people and invites him to join the celebrations.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Andy wrote: “I asked to attend an Indian wedding… didn’t realise it was a royal one.”

Streamer Worries About Standing Out

In another Instagram video, Andy is seen expressing concern about whether he would be asked to leave because of his attire and appearance.

“I don’t want to intrude too much. Is there a place where I can sit?” he asks in the video.

Despite his initial hesitation, Andy appears to have been welcomed by the wedding guests and was able to witness the celebrations at the iconic Jaipur City Palace.

How Did Social Media React?

One user commented: "That’s myyyy bestfriendddddd’s weddingg!!!"

Second user commented: "Wow Andy, what an incredible once-in-a-lifetime experience."

Third user commented: "This is literally a movie plot. wonderful experience."