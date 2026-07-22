On day 25 of his fast, activist Sonam Wangchuk has lost 11 kg. He demands a government assurance of no legal action against 'Chalo Sansad' protesters to end his hunger strike, even as Opposition MPs were blocked from meeting him in hospital.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Wednesday reiterated his demand for assurance of no legal action against protesters as a condition to break his 25-day-long hunger strike. In a video on X, Wangchuk shared that he has lost 11 kilograms of weight in 25 days of fasting. He also lauded the protesters at the Cockroach Janata Party's 'Chalo Sansad' march on July 20 for remaining peaceful despite police action.

'I am still alive': Wangchuk on Day 25 of Fast

He said, "I am still alive, and this is the 25th day of my fasting. Till the 25th day, I have lost 11 kilograms of weight, and there is significant muscle loss. However, I am fine. Yesterday, I was shifted from Safdarjung (Hospital) to a private hospital in Gurugram. I appreciate the students who, even after being hit by the lathis, protested peacefully."

"Even upon being instigated and some elements being brought in for stone pelting, you remained patient. My heart melted. Because they were attacked brutally, I decided to continue fasting. Several leaders came, appealing to end my fast," he added.

Activist Demands Assurance for Protesters

Reiterating his demand, the activist said, "Ministers, opposition leaders with (a letter) signed by 65 MPs appealed to me to end the hunger strike and get back to serving the nation. I also want to do it; my work is important too. But I request the government not to use force against children. I demand an assurance for no accusations or FIRs through which they can be threatened with police or jails. If I get the assurance soon, respecting your sentiments, I can break my fast today. But if I do not receive such assurance, unfortunately I will have to continue my hunger strike."

Earlier today, in a written statement, Sonam Wangchuk had demanded the Centre's assurance for no "punitive or retaliatory legal action" against protestors who joined the Cockroach Janata Party's 'Chalo Sansad' protest, as a condition for ending his indefinite fast.

Wife Questions Govt After MPs Blocked from Meeting

Meanwhile, his wife Gitanjali Angmo questioned the Central government's stance after Opposition MPs were stopped from meeting Wangchuk at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital.

Speaking to the media, Angmo said that the MPs brought a signed letter for Wangchuk to end his strike, but the police stopped them outside the hospital. "I am standing outside Medanta Hospital. As you can see, there is a heavy police presence behind me. Yesterday, Sonam was shifted here from Safdarjung Hospital under the High Court order, where it was clearly stated that Sonam is not under any detention and he is being shifted here for better care and freedom so that the police presence there is not there... It is a very shameful thing that an Indian citizen who has not eaten food for 25 days is not being given peace of mind, and he is being given such a stressful condition, especially when all the MPs are bringing this signed letter," she said.

"These are the signs of all the MPs who are requesting Sonam to break his fast, but if the government is not allowing them to meet them, then what does it want that Sonam should not break his fast? Sonam has tweeted today that he will break his fast only after the MPs' request and after the assurance of the Government of India that no wrong will be done to the protesters. Neither legally, nor physically, nor FIR, nor anything," Angmo said.

Fifteen Opposition MPs submitted their letter to Gitanjali Angmo, urging him to end his indefinite fast, after police did not allow them to meet the activist at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. (ANI)