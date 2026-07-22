DRDO's CABS has signed two major contracts with AIESL and Adani Defence for the Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C) Mk-II Programme, marking a significant step for the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative in defence manufacturing.

In a significant boost to 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', the Centre for Air Borne Systems (CABS), a nodal laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), signed two major contracts with AI Engineering Services Limited (AIESL) and Adani Defence Systems and Technologies (ADSTL) on Wednesday for the Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C) Mk-II Programme.

A separate contract was inked with Adani Defence Systems and Technologies (ADSTL), Ahmedabad, to engage with the company as Development Cum Production Partner (DcPP) for Mission Systems designed for the AEW&C MKII Programme. The contracts were signed by the Director, CABS, with the CEO, AIESL and the Head-Airborne Platform, ADSTL, in the presence of the Defence Secretary and Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO, Rajesh Kumar Singh, in New Delhi on July 22, 2026.

Integration and Certification Process

CABS, DRDO, with support from ADSTL as DcPP, is responsible for the integration of mission systems on the modified AEW&C MK II Platform, delivered by Airbus Defence & Space (Original Equipment Manufacturer). CABS and ADSTL will also carry out flight testing of the AEW&C MK II aircraft along with the Indian Air Force to obtain certification from airworthiness agencies - Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification and Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance.

Enhanced Air Defence Capabilities

AEW&C Mk II System from DRDO with CABS as the nodal laboratory will provide enhanced endurance, advanced airborne surveillance, secure communication, improved situational awareness and enhanced command and control capabilities. This, in turn, will give a significant boost to the air defence capabilities and aid in neutralising threats across extended ranges.

The engagement of industries reaffirms the commitment of the Government to achieve self-reliance for fostering a robust ecosystem towards innovation, research and manufacturing within the country. (ANI)