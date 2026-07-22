The death toll in the Sikkim tunnel collapse at NHPC's Teesta Stage-VI project has risen to 13, with seven more people feared dead. Rescue operations by the NDRF and other agencies are ongoing to locate the remaining trapped persons.

Rescue operations are continuing at the under-construction Head Race Tunnel (HRT) of NHPC's Teesta Stage-VI Hydroelectric Project in South Sikkim. A section of the under-construction tunnel of the NHPC Teesta Stage-VI Hydroelectric Project collapsed on July 20 in Namchi district At least 20 people are feared dead in the incident and 13 bodies have been recovered so far. Seven of those killed have been identified. Five persons are still missing.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Deputy Commander Vivek Kumar informed ANI that one more body was found today. The official toll has gone up to 13. Officials said that seven more people are feared dead.

Rescue Operations Resume

The search and rescue operations at project tunnel resumed on Wednesday after a temporary suspension caused by the accumulation of large volumes of mud and water inside the tunnel, which had hampered rescue efforts. With conditions inside the tunnel improving, personnel from the NDRF, coal expert team from Asansol and other emergency response agencies resumed operations with full intensity. The rescue teams continue to carry out intensive search and recovery operations under extremely challenging conditions, with sustained efforts focused on locating and retrieving the remaining trapped persons.

Inquiry and Financial Aid Announced

On Tuesday, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang announced financial assistance for the victims and said a thorough inquiry would be conducted into the incident, with strict action to follow if any negligence by the executing company is established. Speaking to reporters at the site, Tamang said the state administration acted swiftly after the accident, mobilising multiple rescue agencies to carry out operations inside the under-construction tunnel.

Cause of Collapse and PM's Response

According to NHPC officials, the accident occurred on July 20 inside the under-construction Head Race Tunnel (HRT) at Samardung after a sudden burst of suspected methane gas trapped within rock formations triggered an explosion, filling the tunnel with dense fumes and toxic gases. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke with Chief Minister Tamang to review the situation and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.