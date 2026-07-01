PM Modi virtually inaugurated 75 redeveloped stations under the Amrit Bharat Scheme. Four of these stations are in Gujarat—Pratapnagar, Godhra, Porbandar, and Bhaktinagar—raising the state's total redeveloped stations to 22.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually dedicated 75 redeveloped railway stations nationwide under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, marking another milestone in the modernisation of Indian Railways. As part of this nationwide programme, four redeveloped railway stations in Gujarat, costing Rs 109 crore in total, were virtually inaugurated. These include Pratapnagar (Vadodara), Godhra, Porbandar and Bhaktinagar railway stations, according to a release from Gujarat CMO.

Gujarat CM Attends Inauguration Ceremony

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel participated in the inauguration ceremony held at Pratapnagar Railway Station under the Vadodara Division. Before the main event, the Chief Minister visited a special exhibition highlighting the transformation of the old Pratapnagar Railway Station into a modern station equipped with state-of-the-art facilities.

Gujarat's Railway Modernisation Milestones

With four more railway stations--Pratapnagar, Bhaktinagar, Porbandar and Godhra--dedicated to the nation under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, Gujarat now has 22 redeveloped Amrit Bharat Stations. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier inaugurated 18 redeveloped railway stations in Gujarat in May 2025, further accelerating the modernisation of the state's railway infrastructure, the release noted. The ongoing redevelopment of 87 more railway stations across Gujarat reflects the state's continued commitment to strengthening railway infrastructure and supporting India's railway modernisation mission.

Dignitaries at Pratapnagar Event

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, along with Minister of State Dr Manisha Vakil, Chief Whip of the Legislative Assembly Balkrishna Shukla, MP Hemang Joshi, Mayor Geetaben Makwana, local representatives and dignitaries, Vadodara Municipal Commissioner Arun Mahesh Babu, Vadodara Police Commissioner Narasimha Komar, the Divisional Railway Manager of the Vadodara Division, railway officials and employees, and a large number of citizens, attended the programme held at Pratapnagar Railway Station. (ANI)