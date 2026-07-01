PM Modi met Sant Niranjan Dass, head of Dera Sachkhand Ballan, in Jalandhar and praised his social work. He also inaugurated and laid foundation stones for rail and road infrastructure projects worth over Rs 5,470 crore in Punjab.

PM Modi Meets Spiritual Leader Sant Niranjan Dass

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met Sant Niranjan Dass, the spiritual head of Dera Sachkhand Ballan, during his visit to Jalandhar. He praised his contribution to spiritual awareness and social welfare, calling it "deeply inspiring". In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "In Jalandhar, had the privilege of meeting Sant Niranjan Dass Ji. His contribution to spiritual awareness and social welfare is deeply inspiring." http://x.com/narendramodi/status/2078158369140175154/photo/1

Sant Niranjan Dass, the Gaddi Nashin (spiritual head) of Dera Sachkhand Ballan in Jalandhar, Punjab, has been leading the Ravidassia community since 1994 and is widely recognised for expanding its spiritual and social presence in India and abroad. Under his leadership, the Dera has established educational institutions, community infrastructure and charitable healthcare facilities, while also expanding religious centres and installing important religious symbols at key spiritual sites.

Infrastructural Boost for Punjab

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of rail and road infrastructure projects worth over Rs 5,470 crore in Jalandhar. He inaugurated 75 redeveloped railway stations, including Jalandhar Cantt, under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

Centre Committed to Punjab's Development: PM Modi

Addressing a public gathering, Prime Minister Modi said the Centre remains fully committed to Punjab's development regardless of the political dispensation in the state. PM Modi said, "Today, our Jalandhar is witnessing a celebration of development. Today, I got the opportunity to launch the country's first hydrogen train from Jind. Right here, I also got the privilege of laying the foundation stone for a grand Sikh Museum in Kurukshetra. Although there is no BJP government in Punjab, our commitment to Punjab's development remains unwavering. The BJP-led NDA Government at the Centre is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the state's progress."

"I especially appreciate the people of Jalandhar, who have made this programme even more meaningful through the 'Welcome with Cleanliness' initiative. The message of harmony and collective efforts given by Shri Guru Ravidas Ji has been brought to life by all of you," PM Modi said. (ANI)