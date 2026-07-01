The Ram Janmabhoomi Trust received over 1,000 applications for its first CEO, mostly from retired IAS and IPS officers. A search committee will scrutinize candidates and schedule interviews for the high-profile administrative post in Ayodhya.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has received over 1,000 applications from across the country for the post of its first-ever CEO, far exceeding initial expectations, sources said on Friday. Most applicants are retired IAS, IPS and other senior government officials.

Selection Process and Scrutiny

The overwhelming response has posed a major challenge for the search committee, which will now undertake a detailed scrutiny of all applications. To facilitate the process, the committee will appoint a Secretary to verify the eligibility of applicants.

A key meeting of the search committee is scheduled for July 19, where the scrutiny process and interview schedule will be finalised. Following the initial screening, eligible candidates will be called for personal interviews. If required, the committee may also conduct online interviews. The search committee is expected to submit its progress report at the Trust's meeting on July 22.

Eligibility Criteria for Applicants

The notification states that applicants must hold at least a bachelor's degree from a recognised university, be between 50 and 70 years of age, and have a minimum of 20 years of managerial experience in a large public organisation, institution, government department or company. Candidates should also have experience in general administration, finance and accounts, human resources, public relations, information technology, security and legal matters. The Trust has said that preference will be given to candidates who have served as Chief Administrative Officers or have experience managing a temple or Hindu religious institution. Retired officers with relevant experience have also been encouraged to apply.

CEO's Role and Tenure

The CEO will be appointed on a three-year contract, which may be renewed based on satisfactory performance. The salary and other benefits for the post will be decided through mutual discussion.

Working under the direct supervision of the Trust, the CEO will head the management and oversee the Trust's administration and future development. The CEO will ensure compliance with statutory and regulatory requirements, maintain financial transparency, coordinate security arrangements with government agencies, supervise religious rituals and festivals, ensure the safety and convenience of devotees, manage arrangements for distinguished guests, and oversee the day-to-day functioning of the Trust in accordance with the powers delegated by the Trust.

Notable Applicant and Search Committee

Former Uttar Pradesh IPS officer Amitabh Thakur is among those who have confirmed applying for the CEO post.

The three-member search committee comprises retired Supreme Court judge Justice Pramod Kohli, Lt Gen (Retd.) Vishwambhar Chaturvedi and noted scientist Dr. Suresh Haware. After completing the selection process, the committee will recommend shortlisted candidates to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Board, which will make the final appointment.