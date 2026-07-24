Rajasthan Minister Avinash Gehlot accused Congress of politicising the NEET-UG issue, stating the BJP govt conducted 350 leak-free exams in the state. He called the demand for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation 'unreasonable' and politically motivated.

Gehlot Accuses Congress of Politicising NEET Issue

Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Avinash Gehlot on Friday said the BJP government has conducted nearly 350 examinations in the state without any paper leak and accused the Congress of politicising the NEET-UG paper leak issue by demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Speaking to ANI, Gehlot said the Opposition's demand for Pradhan's resignation was "unreasonable" and alleged that Congress leaders were adopting contradictory positions on the issue. "When Congress leader Govind Singh Dotasra was the Education Minister, he used to say that conducting exams is the job of an agency and the Education Minister has no role in it. Now, demanding Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation is unreasonable; it is merely sycophancy, and the public sees through it. Since our government took office, approximately 350 exams have been conducted in Rajasthan without a single paper leak. The BJP government has conducted exams with robust systems in place and provided jobs to many youths, whereas the Congress engaged in corruption," Gehlot said.

The minister further alleged that examination paper leaks had occurred during previous Congress governments both at the Centre and in Rajasthan. "Between 2004 and 2014, when a different government was in power at the Centre, dozens of exam papers were leaked. Similarly, between 2018 and 2023, when the Congress was in power in Rajasthan, 19 exam papers were leaked, yet no action was taken and no one resigned. Today, they are misleading the public by making the paper leak issue a political agenda," he said.

'Opposition Inciting Students'

Gehlot said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured students that the Centre was committed to protecting their future and was willing to discuss every issue related to the examination controversy. He also accused Opposition parties of misleading students and attempting to create unrest. "The Prime Minister has affirmed the Central Government's support for the youth and its readiness to discuss any issue, whether inside or outside Parliament. Other parties misled students, which should not have happened. Opposition parties are inciting students to riot, and Congress should reflect on this," he added.

Rajasthan's Development Projects

Highlighting development projects in Rajasthan, Gehlot said the Pachpadra refinery would become a major economic driver for the state. "The refinery at Pachpadra, one of India's largest, is set to generate an annual revenue of Rs 9,000 crore, which will significantly boost Rajasthan's development and progress," he said.

The refinery, developed as a joint venture between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and the Rajasthan government with an investment of over Rs 79,450 crore, was inaugurated earlier this month by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The integrated refinery-cum-petrochemical complex has an annual refining capacity of 9 million metric tonnes and a petrochemical production capacity of 2.4 million metric tonnes.

During the visit, the Prime Minister also inaugurated major railway, road and renewable energy projects and distributed appointment letters to around 54,000 newly recruited candidates in Rajasthan. (ANI)