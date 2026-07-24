Thirteen people, including a six-month-old child, were killed in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti after their vehicle was struck by a landslide. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has expressed grief and ordered swift rescue operations.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has expressed grief over the death of 13 persons in a road accident at Karunallah in Lahaul-Spiti district on Friday. The ill-fated vehicle was on its way from Kullu to Pangi. The Chief Minister directed the Deputy Commissioner of Lahaul-Spiti to proceed immediately to the incident site and supervise the rescue and relief operations. He also asked to provide all possible assistance to the next of kin of the deceased and best of treatment to the injured. He wished speedy recovery to the injured.

MLA and Police Detail the Incident

Bharmour MLA Janak Raj said a section of the mountain collapsed, causing their vehicle to plunge down a hillside. He said people from his constituency lost their lives. "Today, we received information that some people from the Pangi Valley in my constituency were heading towards Pangi. A section of the mountain collapsed, causing their vehicle to plunge down a hillside. Thirteen people lost their lives, while two others survived. A six-month-old child was among those who died," Janak Raj said. He said district administrations of Lahaul-Spiti and Chamba have been asked to expedite the relief and rescue operations.

At least 13 people were killed after rocks from a landslide struck a four-wheeler vehicle near Kahudu Nala in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti district on Friday, police said. According to police, the incident took place in the Udaipur area and the rocks came down in an area near Kahudu Nala. The vehicle, driven by Bir Singh, was damaged in the incident.

Rescue Operations Underway

Speaking with ANI over the phone, Lahaul-Spiti Superintendent of Police (SP) Shivani Mehla said the local administration have initiated rescue and relief operations. "A road accident occurred near Kahudu Nala due to a rockfall. A Tata Sumo vehicle was hit by the falling rocks. Thirteen people have been killed in the incident. Police and the local administration have initiated rescue and relief operations, and the injured are being shifted for medical treatment. Further details are awaited," Mehla said.

She said the injured have been shifted for medical treatment. (ANI)