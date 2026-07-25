13 people were killed in a road accident in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district after a rock fell on their vehicle. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed grief and condolences to the bereaved families.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in a tragic accident in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district, where a rock fell on a vehicle.

Describing the incident as "heart-wrenching," the Minister offered his condolences to the families of those who died in the mishap.

"The news of several people losing their lives due to a rock falling on a vehicle in the Lahaul-Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh is heart-wrenching. I express my condolences to the bereaved families and pray to God that He grants them strength during this difficult time. I also wish for the swift recovery of all those injured in this accident," Rajnath Singh posted on X.

13 Killed in Rockfall Accident

On Friday, 13 persons were killed in a road accident at Karunallah in Lahaul-Spiti district. The ill-fated vehicle was on its way from Kullu to Pangi.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also expressed grief over the incident and directed the Deputy Commissioner of Lahaul-Spiti to proceed immediately to the incident site and supervise the rescue and relief operations. He also asked the Deputy Commissioner to provide all possible assistance to the next of kin of the deceased and the best of treatment to the injured. He wished speedy recovery to the injured.

Rescue Operations Underway

According to police, the incident took place in the Udaipur area, and the rocks came down in an area near Kahudu Nala. The vehicle, driven by Bir Singh, was damaged in the incident.

Speaking with ANI over the phone, Lahaul-Spiti Superintendent of Police (SP) Shivani Mehla said, "A road accident occurred near Kahudu Nala due to a rockfall. A Tata Sumo vehicle was hit by the falling rocks. Thirteen people have been killed in the incident. Police and the local administration have initiated rescue and relief operations, and the injured are being shifted for medical treatment. Further details are awaited," Mehla said.

She said the injured have been shifted for medical treatment. (ANI)